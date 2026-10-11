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Falcons vs. Ravens live updates: Baltimore looks for 'SNF' road win minus Lamar Jackson

Keep up with all the biggest developments as Baltimore and Atlanta meet on 'Sunday Night Football'

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In the Week 5 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens.

Atlanta enters this game having won two in a row after dropping its opening two games of the season. The Falcons have gotten starter Michael Penix Jr. back under center and have looked like a completely different offense over the last two weeks, both running all over their opponents and dicing them with play-action dropbacks to the deep parts of the field. Atlanta's defense has also been one of the surprises of the season, rushing the passer far better than anyone could have expected.

Baltimore, meanwhile, enters this game without its starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson injured his ankle just before halftime of last week's win over the Tennessee Titans, did not practice all week and is out for this game. Tyler Huntley will start in his place. Baltimore is 3-1 so far on this young season, but it's notable that the Ravens' one loss came when another key offensive player was out, as Zay Flowers missed the game against the New Orleans Saints. Now, they'll have to win this one without their best and most important player.

Will the Falcons take care of business at home, or will the Ravens pull off the upset with their backup quarterback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live bog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

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Falcons inactives

Jared Dubin
October 11, 2026, 10:58 PM
Oct. 11, 2026, 6:58 pm EDT
 
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Ravens inactives

Jared Dubin
October 11, 2026, 10:57 PM
Oct. 11, 2026, 6:57 pm EDT
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