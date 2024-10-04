When Atlanta Falcons No. 1 wide receiver Drake London went down with an injury after an 18-yard gain in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football," most people's immediate next thoughts weren't that the Falcons were about to win the game.

That's exactly what happened when backup, undrafted seven-year NFL veteran receiver KhaDarel Hodge entered the game in overtime. He took an underneath route from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for a Falcons single-game record 509 yards, and housed the catch for a 45-yard, game-winning touchdown to give Atlanta a 36-30 victory.

"This is the moment of my life," Hodge said, via NFL Media, postgame. "I'm not going to downplay it. They put me in for one play and I take it to the crib for win. It's like a movie."

The play was a movie for a number of reasons. The first being that it was the second-fastest speed Hodge has run as a ball-carrier in his seven-season NFL career, and that it was the sixth-most improbable touchdown catch of the season, according to the league's Next Gen Stats.

Hodge has also been a football journeyman. The former high school quarterback began his college career at Alcorn State before transferring to Hinds Community College where he changed positions to wide receiver. Then, he wrapped up at his college career at Prairie View A&M (2015-2017) before going undrafted in 2018. The Los Angeles Rams signed him as an undrafted free agent before he bounced around the league to the Cleveland Browns (2019-2020), Detroit Lions (2021) and now the Falcons (2022-present). Hodge caught his first two passes of the season for 67 yards on Thursday, and the overtime touchdown was only the second touchdown reception of his career.

Perhaps Hodge will get a little more playtime going forward after earning the trust of Cousins and the Falcons coaching staff to be at his best when the lights shine the brightest.