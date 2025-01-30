Cam Newton led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record in the 2015 regular season and went on to Super Bowl 50, where they would lose to the Denver Broncos. Newton came just one game away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and earning a championship ring, but that season he did walk away with something he feels was more significant: An MVP award.

That same year, the former No. 1 overall pick was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, just the second Black quarterback to get the honor. Most players would say they value a championship over personal accolades, but when asked if he would trade the MVP for a Super Bowl ring, Newton says he would not.

Newton gave a firm, "No," when asked on First Take if he could change the past. It was more important to him to be someone who had such a great effect on the league as a whole, rather than be someone who never made a major personal impact but played on a championship team.

"What's more important, impact or championships?" Newton said. "Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl. Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. Respectfully, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl."

When people look at his career, Newton wants them to see what he was able to do for his team, rather than what those on his team did. Many players wouldn't make the choice, but Newton stands by his statement.

"I know that's not the popular pick. My take is I'm taking individual success because I did my job," Newton said.

The QB would never have another chance to win a Lombardi Trophy, as none of his teams ever made it back to the big stage.

Newton was drafted in 2011 and played on the Panthers until 2019, before joining the New England Patriots in 2020, then reuniting with Carolina in 2021 to end his career where it started. He finished his career with a bevy of individual accolades, including Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, an All-Pro season, three Pro-Bowl nods and the MVP.