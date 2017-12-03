Giants could reportedly fire Ben McAdoo Monday, botched Eli benching angered owner

There is a decent likelihood that Giants coach Ben McAdoo is coaching his final game for the Giants on Sunday in Week 13, as the Giants are reportedly eying a target as early as Monday to relieve McAdoo from his head coaching duties.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN, owner John Mara is so miffed about the way in which the benching of franchise quarterback Eli Manning was handled, the Giants are considering dumping McAdoo regardless of what happens against the Raiders on Sunday.

"Ben McAdoo's two-season run as the head coach Giants is coming to an end. Sources say Ben McAdoo could be fired in the next 24 hours regardless of the result in Oakland," Schefter reported Sunday morning. "Obviously general manager Jerry Reese also on thin ice, but Ben McAdoo's time as the Giants head coach is coming to an end."

According to Mortensen, "McAdoo's handling -- or mismanagement -- of how Eli Manning has been benched has been met with open unhappiness from Giants owner John Mara, who is extremely fond of the two-time Super Bowl MVP."

The way in which McAdoo handled the situation, which could very kindly be called ham-fisted, "underscored the belief in the organization that McAdoo's communication and relationship skills are lacking," according to Mort. Giants ownership also is less than pleased about McAdoo's "failure to be creative to compensate for the injuries and personnel holes" on the Giants roster.

Basically: McAdoo is an offensive guy and the offense still stinks even though the offensive line has been an issue and the wide receivers are injured. In McAdoo's defense, losing Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris for the season in the span of less than two weeks makes for a difficult time when it comes to producing a passing game. But the Giants were already bad before those injuries; they've simply cratered since then, including a "give up" loss to the 49ers in San Francisco. Credit McAdoo for finding a way to beat the Chiefs with Andy Reid off the bye, but that may be more about Kansas City's problems than anything else.

The Manning benching is just a cherry on top. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Davis Webb, the team's third-round pick last year, will be inactive against the Raiders this week. Which means it's the Geno Smith show for the Giants.

New York needs to see what it has at the position for the long term, but publicly embarrassing Eli in order to get a meaningless Week 13 start from Geno is a joke. It's been treated as such.

Mara is not clear of blame here -- he clearly signed off on the decision to make a transition from Manning. He admitted to incorrectly predicting how Manning would react to the insulting opportunity to keep his starting streak going and step away at halftime for Geno regardless of how the game was playing out.

But if you're the extremely rich owner, you don't want to take the blame for this. You want your coach, who you pay, to stand at the front of the line and take on the fire, deflecting as much as possible for you. McAdoo's done that in terms of taking on fire -- there are some pretty legendary rants against McAdoo, including our own Nick Kostos on the Pick Six Podcast -- but he has not managed this well. It's been the primary story in the NFL for the last 72-plus hours.

Everyone has ripped the move, including another quarterback in Eli's draft class and multiple former teammates and famous Giants players with Super Bowl rings on their fingers.

It's been a complete and utter disaster and it's resulted in a lot of negative press, and the coverage isn't going anywhere. Even a win over the Raiders in Oakland would only push the Giants to 3-9. They would remain irrelevant. A loss in which Geno looks terrible or -- even worse -- gets hurt and needs to be replaced by Eli, could be the ultimate last straw for Giants ownership.