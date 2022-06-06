Since Daniel Jones was drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, there has certainly been skepticism, questions about his consistency and concerns for his future with the team. His overall record of 12-25 is not exactly the most impressive and his 45-29 touchdown-to-interception ratio along with 36 fumbles is not putting him at the top of quarterback power rankings.

While many have their criticisms for the 25-year-old, his backup quarterback Davis Webb has his back, and complimented Jones for his intellect and work ethic.

Webb, who played with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, said of Jones: "[Jones is] the hardest-working quarterback I've been around. He's probably the smartest quarterback I've been around."

Webb has played under Manning, Patrick Mahomes while at Texas Tech, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and is now back for his second stint with the Giants. From most perspectives, Jones would be on the bottom of the list out of those quarterbacks in all categories, but Webb believes otherwise.

Explaining just what impresses him most about Jones, Webb said: "He has really good questions in meetings, takes really good notes, he's always looking to improve, weight room, practice field, meeting room, he's just all in, and it's fun to have a teammate like that. Cares that much and brings the most out of his teammates. He's a dang good football player. I think he's gonna have his best year."

Jones is out to prove himself this year and needs to if he wants to be the Giants quarterback in the future, since the team did not pick up his fifth-year option. In order to establish himself as the No. 1 guy in the locker room he will need those smarts and work ethic to propel the team forward.

Last season, New York went 4-13, landing last in the NFC East. Another failed season could mean Jones and the Giants end up parting ways.