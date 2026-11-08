The New York Giants turned back to Jameis Winston at quarterback after starter J.J. McCarthy left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hip injury. The Giants deemed McCarthy questionable to return.

McCarthy took a hard hit to his lower abdomen on a quarterback keeper. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun led with his helmet while attempting to stop McCarthy's run and made contact with McCarthy's side on the tackle.

After an evaluation in the sideline medical tent, McCarthy left for the locker room to undergo additional testing.

McCarthy attempted to throw on the sideline before heading to the locker room and was in obvious pain after he completed his throwing motion. He grabbed at his side and fell to the turf as medical staff came to his assistance.

The Giants were mostly quiet on offense during McCarthy's Week 9 start and scored just six points before he left with the injury. McCarthy was 9-for-13 for 101 passing yards and ran three times for another 11 yards.