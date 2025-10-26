Skip to Main Content
Giants vs. Eagles live updates: New York's Cam Skattebo leaves with gruesome injury

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Giants-Eagles matchup

In a rematch of a game that happened just two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles and division rival New York Giants have kicked off in Philadelphia. Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and the G-Men summarily dispatched of the Eagles on "Thursday Night Football" a couple weeks back, running all over Philadelphia for 172 yards on the ground. The Giants also forced a pair of turnovers in that game, and won it going away by doubling up the Eagles, 34-17.

Last week didn't go so well for New York, as the Giants blew a massive lead against the Broncos by allowing Bo Nix and Co. to hang 33 fourth-quarter points on the board. That loss dropped the Giants to just 2-5 on the year, and they're now in a situation where playing for draft positioning might be more realistic than making a run at a playoff spot.

The Eagles bounced back last week with a win over old friend Carson Wentz and the Vikings, and they improved to 5-2 in the process. They haven't looked like the same machine as they did last year, but they have at least still stacked wins on top of each other. They'll be shorthanded on Sunday as they attempt to do that again, though, with A.J. Brown out due to injury.

Will the Eagles avenge their loss, or will the Giants sweep the season series? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights. 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Giants

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Touchdown Goedert!

The Eagles respond to New York's field goal with a quick, efficient touchdown drive to stretch the lead to double digits. It's Dallas Goedert from a few yards out on a slant route from Hurts and the Eagles are now up 21-10 late in the half.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 6:30 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 2:30 pm EDT
 
Cordale Flott down

Flott is down on the field after a completion to DeVonta Smith got the Eagles into the red zone. It looked like he took a punch from a teammate who was trying to strip the ball from Smith. 

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 6:26 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 2:26 pm EDT
 
Giants stall, settle for a field goal

The Giants put together a nice drive to get into Eagles territory and Jaxon Dart threw a (sorry) Dart to Theo Johnson on third down that should have been a conversion but Johnson couldn't hang on against two enclosing defenders. Instead of a new set of downs, it's a Graham Gano field goal to make this a 14-10 game.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 6:19 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 2:19 pm EDT
 
Eagles go three-and-out

The Giants get the ball back with a chance to tie the game here. Philly quickly stalled out after the punt following the brutal Skattebo injury.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 6:11 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 2:11 pm EDT
 
Skattebo down

Dart threw underneath for Skattebo over the middle and he is now down and injured. Players on both teams seem distraught at whatever happened. Based on the replay, which I do not recommend watching if you get queasy, it looks like a very serious ankle injury. He got rolled backward over his leg and it went in the wrong direction. He's been put in an air cast and carted off the field.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 6:00 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 2:00 pm EDT
 
Saquon x2

After the controversial non-fumble, the Eagles found the end zone two plays later. It's Saquon on the wheel route out of the backfield, just like Skattebo on the previous possession, but there was nobody even close to guarding him on the play. Eagles back up 14-7.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:51 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:51 pm EDT
 
Controversial call

Here's the play where Hurts' forward progress was ruled stopped before the strip. The Giants are somehow challenging anyway.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:48 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:48 pm EDT
 
Another fourth-down conversion

The refs rightfully picked up an unnecessary roughness flag that would have been one of the weaker calls in recent memory, on Jalen Hurts running out of bounds near the first down marker. The Eagles converted on the next snap on a tush push, with Hurts' forward progress being ruled stopped with Kayvon Thibodeaux stole the ball out of his hands. The Eagles definitely caught a break with that one because he was still moving forward at the time Thibodeaux took the ball, but the Giants can't challenge the ruling.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:45 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:45 pm EDT
 
Eagles convert on fourth down

Philly was again faced with a fourth-and-3 in Giants territory and again went for it. This time, instead of a false start, it's a run up the middle by Hurts scrambling away from pressure and the drive continues as the Eagles attempt to retake the lead.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:36 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Skattebo touchdown!

The Eagles sent a blitz on first down and it left Skattebo wide open on a wheel route up the left side. He easily beat the linebacker up the field with a really nice move and Dart hit him in stride. Giants take advantage of the missed field goal and tie the game at 7-7.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:29 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:29 pm EDT
 
Dart running a lot

Jaxson Dart has not had anybody open when he's dropped back to pass. He's tried to scramble several times, and he finally did so successfully on third-and-medium to extend this Giants drive into Eagles territory. 

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:28 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:28 pm EDT
 
Eagles stall near midfield

Philly was preparing to go for it on fourth-and-three, but an offensive lineman rocked back in his stance before the snap and was called for a false start. Jake Elliott's 58-yard field goal then clanged off the upright, so the Eagles didn't even get points out of a drive that included a couple nice runs by Barkley and Tank Bigsby.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:22 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:22 pm EDT
 
Giants go three-and-out

An offsides penalty on second down set the Giants back behind the sticks and they couldn't make anything happen on second- or third-and-long. They're punting the ball right back to the Eagles, who now have a chance to take an early two-score lead.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:11 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:11 pm EDT
 
Saquon to the house!

Well, that was fast. The Eagles wasted zero time getting on the board in this rematch. Saquon cut back to his left on a duo run and just sprinted past the entire defense for a quick touchdown. Eagles lead 7-0 just 17 seconds into the game. That was Saquon's first 20-plus-yard run of the year.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 5:07 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 1:07 pm EDT
 
Rematch in the run game

The Giants dominated the game when these two teams played two weeks ago. Behind Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, New York ran for 172 yards and three scores on the ground. The Eagles did not have star DL Jalen Carter for that game, though, and their run defense has been significantly better with Carter on the field than off it. 

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 4:20 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 12:20 pm EDT
 
Eagles without A.J. Brown

Down their No. 1 receiver, the Eagles should expected to see a ton of stacked boxes in this game -- especially considering that teams want to stack the box against them to begin with. The Giants will likely try to take Saquon Barkley out of the game and make Jalen Hurts beat them using DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Smith had a huge game last week and Goedert is having an excellent season, while New York is without multiple pieces in the secondary.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 4:03 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 12:03 pm EDT
 
Giants inactives

New York is without both Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland in the secondary, among others.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 3:44 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 11:44 am EDT
 
Eagles inactives

As expected, A.J. Brown is out for Philly today.

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 3:43 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 11:43 am EDT
