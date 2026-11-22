The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants square off at MetLife Stadium in a matchup between two first-place clubs looking to bolster their playoff position in Week 11.

For the Jags, they already have a strong grip on the AFC South as they sit at 7-2 on the year entering this contest. They hold a four-game lead over the rest of the division, which is the largest in franchise history at any point in a season. Beyond the division, Jacksonville is truly looking to solidify itself as a Super Bowl contender and will be debuting two of its trade deadline acquisitions in this game: defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III.

They'll look to complement an already stout defense along with Trevor Lawrence and a Jags offense that is fourth in the NFL in points per game (29.9) this season.

While they're road favorites, Lawrence and Co. will be put to the test against a strong Giants defense that's surrendering 21.8 points per game, which is just outside the top-10 in the NFL. New York comes into this contest 5-3-1 and atop the NFC East. Despite a slew of injuries, John Harbaugh has managed to keep the Giants afloat. That's, in part, thanks to the arrival of J.J. McCarthy, who was acquired earlier this season by the Vikings. Since making his Giants debut in Week 5, McCarthy has the fifth-most yards per attempt (8.8) in the NFL and is coming off a career-high 293 yards passing last week, albeit in a loss to Washington.

Which one of these first-place teams will come out on top in this head-to-head? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Jaguars vs. Giants: where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -6, O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings)