International games conclude in Week 10 as the New York Giants (2-7) and the Carolina Panthers (2-7) match up on Sunday in Munich, Germany. The Giants are looking to bounce back from a four-game losing streak, including a 27-22 loss to the Commanders last week. The Panthers halted their five-game losing streak last week, defeating the New Orleans Saints, 23-22.

Kickoff for the 2024 NFL Munich Game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. New York is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Panthers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

Now, the model has simulated Giants vs. Panthers in Munich 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Panthers:

Giants vs. Panthers spread: New York -6.5

Giants vs. Panthers over/under: 40.5 points

Giants vs. Panthers money line: New York -280, Carolina +228

CAR: Panthers have hit the 1H Over in 12 of their last 20 games

NYG: Giants have scored last in six of their last eight games

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants have some young playmakers on offense who can produce consistently. Receiver Malik Nabers leads the way due to his explosiveness and secure hands. He gives New York a playmaker who can stretch the field with ease. The LSU product leads the team in receiving yards (557) and receiving touchdowns (three), while being tied for third in receptions (55). Nabers has gone over 70-plus receiving yards in four games this season.

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has impressive burst and thrives running downhill. The Purdue product leads the team in rushing yards (442) with two touchdowns and five yards per carry. Tracy has five games with at least 50 rushing yards. In his last outing, Tracy had 66 rushing yards.

Why the Panthers can cover

Running back Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' top offensive weapon. Hubbard has speed and vision, which makes it tough to slow down. The Oklahoma State product ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (665) with five touchdowns and five yards per rush. In the win over the Saints, Hubbard had 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns, his eighth straight game with 50-plus rushing yards.

Receiver Xavier Legette will see plenty of targets on Sunday after Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo were traded away. Adam Thielen also won't suit up due to a hamstring injury. In 2024, Legette has 26 receptions for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He's scored a touchdown in four of the last six games.

