The New York Giants will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. New York lost to Dallas in Week 3, but it has won its other six games outside of that setback. Seattle has won two of its last three games, including a 37-23 win over the Chargers last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 3 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Giants vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Giants spread: Seahawks -3

Seahawks vs. Giants over/under: 44.5 points

Seahawks vs. Giants money line: Seattle -165, New York +140

Seahawks vs. Giants picks: See picks here

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is in its best form of the season, winning three of its last four games. The Seahawks are coming off back-to-back double-digit wins over the Cardinals and Chargers, scoring 37 points in their win at Los Angeles last week. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III exploded for 168 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry on 23 attempts.

The Seahawks were expected to bring up the rear in the NFC West this season, but that does not appear like it will be the case. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith has thrown for 1,712 yards and 11 touchdowns, tossing just three interceptions. Seattle has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, while also covering in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why the Giants can cover

New York has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season, racing out to a 6-1 start. The Giants are coming into this game on a four-game winning streak following their 23-17 win at Jacksonville last week. They have already picked up wins over Tennessee, Green Bay and Baltimore this season, so they are prepared to beat Seattle in this game.

Running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 726 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. His success has allowed quarterback Daniel Jones to operate in a cleaner pocket, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,223 yards and six touchdowns. New York has covered the spread in all six of its victories this season and is being disrespected by the betting market again on Sunday.

How to make Seahawks vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated Giants vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Giants? And which team has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Giants vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.