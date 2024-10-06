NFC East meets NFC West in NFL Week 5 as Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (1-3) visit Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) on CBS and Paramount+. The Giants are coming off a 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will have to go into battle on Sunday without rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been solid but look to get back into the win column after a tough 42-29 loss to the Lions in Detroit. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 7-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Giants vs. Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Giants date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Seahawks vs. Giants time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Giants TV channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Giants streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Giants vs. Seahawks

Before tuning into Sunday's Seahawks vs. Giants game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Seahawks vs. Giants, the model is backing Seattle to cover the spread. The Giants rank 21st in the league with 296.8 average offensive yards per game, and they will be at a disadvantage on Sunday without Nabers on the field. Seattle, meanwhile, has the eighth-best secondary in the NFL and the defense should have an easier time containing Jones than they did against a red-hot Jared Goff in Week 4.



New York's own defense has allowed star wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson to score touchdowns so far this season, so the Giants are expected to have their hands full covering DK Metcalf. A reliable pass game and secondary set the Seahawks up for a rebound win at home, and the model has Seattle covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.