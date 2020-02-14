Greg Olsen reportedly in contract negotiations with three teams after free agent visits
Greg Olsen may have a new team in short order
Greg Olsen has completed his free agent tour and is now getting down to brass tax with the clubs looking to bring him aboard. With those visits in the rearview mirror, the former Panthers tight end is in contract negotiations with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
One would assume that both the Bills and Redskins have a little bit of an edge over the Seahawks in the race to ink Olsen to a deal simply due to familiarity. Bills general manager Brandon Beane served as the director of football operation and as the assistant general manager with the Panthers before taking the gig in Buffalo. He was on staff when Carolina first made the deal in acquiring Olsen from the Chicago Bears in 2011. Of course, the link with the Redskins is even more obvious as former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is now calling the shots in Washington. If Olsen wants to get back in a familiar system, both of those options would suffice. With that in mind, there's no debating that the Seahawks present the tantalizing opportunity to play alongside quarterback Russell Wilson, which shouldn't be overlooked.
Needless to say, Olsen, who caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns last season, has options in the NFL. The 34-year-old's flexibility, however, does stretch beyond playing football as he's rumored to have television gigs waiting for him whenever he elects to retire. Given how well he performed over the XFL's opening weekend as a color analyst, it's safe to say he'll be able to perform at an elite level in that medium too.
Olsen's tenure with the Panthers came to a close a few weeks back after the club announced that they mutually agreed to part ways, but the tight end later illustrated that it wasn't so mutual.
"I told them all along that if they wanted me back obviously I would have been back," Olsen told WFNZ earlier this offseason. "The 'mutual parting' might have been a little overblown. The reality is they weren't going to bring me back at my current contract, my age, and the direction of the team. I understood it, but I didn't force my way out of here. I told them if you want me back and I have a place on this roster come July, then that's a whole different story."
While he may not be back in Carolina, it appears like Olsen still has plenty of football left in him and it appears like a trio of clubs are trying to be apart of his next chapter.
