There are five weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Week 14 is the last week of byes this season, with six teams getting the week off. That still leaves plenty of intriguing matchups that should generate plenty of action for online sports betting, including three games between two playoff contenders.

Before taking a closer look at the betting angles for Sunday and betting on the NFL in Week 14, explore new-user sportsbook promotions that are currently available.

NFL betting promos for Week 14

Prior to creating a new sportsbook account, checking the current sign-up bonuses is always a good idea. The following table summarizes the current welcome offers at six of online sportsbooks. The link for each of the sportsbook promos gives all the details on how the promo works, how to claim it and what sportsbook promo codes may be required.

NFL Week 14 betting odds and previews

Each of the matchups discussed below includes a table with the betting odds for the money line, point spread and over/under. These odds were the best odds at the time of publication from any of the six sportsbooks in the above table. For each bet, the sportsbook with the best odds is included in parentheses. If multiple sportsbooks have identical odds, then the table will say "multiple" for the best sportsbook for that bet.

Falcons vs. Vikings: Betting lines and odds



Money line Point spread Over/under Falcons +210 (multiple) +5.5 (-105, Caesars) Over 45.5 (-110, multiple) Vikings -245 (DraftKings) -5.5 (-110, multiple) Under 46.5 (-115, FanDuel)

Why the Falcons can cover

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has a plus matchup going up against his former team. The Vikings rank 28th in the league in pass defense, allowing 243.3 yards per game.

Atlanta also is desperate to get back in the win column and maintain its spot atop the NFC South, and the Vikings are just 2-4-1 against-the-spread in their last seven games. If Cousins can return to his form from before the three-game losing streak, he has the matchup to keep this game close.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has arguably the best defense in the league this season. The Vikings are second in both DVOA and EPA and fifth in scoring defense.

They also match up well against the Falcons' run-heavy offense centered around Bijan Robinson. Minnesota has allowed the third-fewest yards per touch (4.4) and yards per game (95.2) to running backs this season. The Vikings have also allowed just six touchdowns to running backs, tied for the third-fewest. Minnesota is fourth in the league in sacks and pressure rate, and Cousins has struggled when under pressure this season.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold faces a struggling Falcons defense. Atlanta is just 22nd in EPA and 28th in DVOA against the pass and could be without starting cornerback Mike Hughes.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Betting lines and odds



Money line Point spread Over/under Seahawks +122 (Caesars) +3 (-120, Caesars) Over 44 (-120, BetMGM) Cardinals -135 (DraftKings) -2.5 (-110, multiple) Under 44.5 (-110, multiple)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has dominated the recent head-to-head series against Arizona, having won six straight meetings. Just two weeks ago, the Seahawks beat the Cardinals by 10 points, 16-6. Granted, that game was in Seattle, and the Cardinals are significantly better at home, but not much else has changed since the previous matchup.

The Seahawks are on a three-game winning streak since their bye week and have been playing excellent defense since then. They rank second in EPA and fourth in defensive success rate, which has translated to allowing just 14.7 points per game.

That three-game stretch included a dominant performance against the Cardinals in which Seattle held Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray to one of his worst games of the season. Murray failed to score a touchdown and gained just nine yards on the ground while throwing one interception.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona's seasonlong advanced metrics are much better than Seattle's. The Cardinals are seventh in DVOA and 16th in net EPA, while the Seahawks are 18th and 20th, respectively, in those categories.

Arizona is much better defensively at home this season. The Cardinals have allowed just 17 points per game at home; only the Steelers have allowed fewer points per game at home this season.

That defense will face a Seattle offense that has been struggling. Over the last five games, the Seahawks are just 28th in offensive EPA. Arizona's defense was very effective against them in the last matchup.

Bills vs. Rams: Betting lines and odds



Money line Point spread Over/under Bills -205 (DraftKings) -4.5 (-110, multiple) Over 49.5 (-105, FanDuel) Rams +200 (BetMGM) +4.5 (-108, DraftKings) Under 49.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are riding high after a dominant win in the snow over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Buffalo is on a roll, having won seven straight games.

The Bills look like the best team in the AFC. They are third in DVOA and second in net EPA and are a balanced team with no glaring weaknesses. They also have the current MVP frontrunner in quarterback Josh Allen, who forces defenses to account for his running ability.

Buffalo has already proven this season that it can go on the road and cover a relatively large spread. It is 3-0 against the spread as a road favorite this season and has covered spreads of -3 and -4.5 against the Seahawks and Colts, respectively.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have one of the best running backs in the league in Kyren Williams, who is coming off his most efficient game of the season. Last week against the Saints he set season highs in rushing yards (104) and yards per carry (6.9).

Williams faces a Buffalo run defense that can be exploited. The Bills are allowing 4.9 yards per rush this season; just two teams are allowing more. That is undoubtedly where the Rams will try to attack.

Responsible gambling at top online sportsbooks

For most bettors, sports betting is a fun way to add some excitement when watching live sports. But for bettors who struggle to gamble responsibly, it can also create challenging situations that are anything but fun. All of the top online sportsbooks are committed to promoting responsible gambling by providing resources and tools that help bettors manage and monitor their betting activities.

Here are the responsible gaming resource pages at each of the sportsbooks discussed in this article:

For anybody who worries they might have a gambling problem or who knows someone who does, additional support is available by contacting the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.