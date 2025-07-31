Infuriated Brian Schottenheimer makes Cowboys run after fights take over training camp
The coach's move was praised by at least one of the team's star players
Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys has already been a physical one. Offensive guard Robert Jones broke a bone in his neck, tackle Tyler Guyton is on the mend with a bone fracture and cornerback Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee. Wednesday in Oxnard, California, featured a different kind of unwanted physicality: fights.
After numerous scuffles broke out in practice, first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer attempted to take control of his session by making the team run. Even some of the members of the coaching staff were told to join the players.
"You want to fight, let's f---ing fight. Get your ass on the sideline," Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic.
After the third fight today at #Cowboys practice, a furious Brian Schottenheimer is making the whole team, and even some of the coaching staff, run as punishment pic.twitter.com/PVBfJlTMEn— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) July 30, 2025
Rookie offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius was one of the players who took the fighting a bit too far, as he was kicked out of practice after throwing a punch, per ESPN.
Another scuffle at #Cowboys practice. Brian Schottenheimer kicked rookie OL Ajani Cornelius out of practice pic.twitter.com/eLhF5VoOXI— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) July 30, 2025
things are again getting chippy at practice so Brian Schottenheimer is making the players run sideline to sideline.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 30, 2025
and for several minutes. #Cowboys #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/X9cF1vs1DX
What was ironic is that Cowboys practice began on Wednesday with someone dressed as a boxer -- fitted with gloves and everything -- taking the field and running drills.
ready to rumble 🥊#CowboysCamp | @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/YcQvtefny5— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 30, 2025
Schottenheimer is in the process of forging the Cowboys' new identity. The son of former NFL Coach of the Year Marty Schottenheimer is getting his first chance as a lead man, and he clearly won't stand for any tomfoolery as the team prepares for the regular season.
Training camp fights are not exactly unusual, but there's a line between getting the competitive juices going and throwing haymakers at teammates. Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb applauded Schottenheimer for his decision to make the team run.
"I like what he's doing. We need discipline. ... Shout out to him for that," Lamb said, via Patrik Walker, a writer who works for the team itself.