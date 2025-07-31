Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys has already been a physical one. Offensive guard Robert Jones broke a bone in his neck, tackle Tyler Guyton is on the mend with a bone fracture and cornerback Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee. Wednesday in Oxnard, California, featured a different kind of unwanted physicality: fights.

After numerous scuffles broke out in practice, first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer attempted to take control of his session by making the team run. Even some of the members of the coaching staff were told to join the players.

"You want to fight, let's f---ing fight. Get your ass on the sideline," Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic.

Rookie offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius was one of the players who took the fighting a bit too far, as he was kicked out of practice after throwing a punch, per ESPN.

What was ironic is that Cowboys practice began on Wednesday with someone dressed as a boxer -- fitted with gloves and everything -- taking the field and running drills.

Schottenheimer is in the process of forging the Cowboys' new identity. The son of former NFL Coach of the Year Marty Schottenheimer is getting his first chance as a lead man, and he clearly won't stand for any tomfoolery as the team prepares for the regular season.

Training camp fights are not exactly unusual, but there's a line between getting the competitive juices going and throwing haymakers at teammates. Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb applauded Schottenheimer for his decision to make the team run.

"I like what he's doing. We need discipline. ... Shout out to him for that," Lamb said, via Patrik Walker, a writer who works for the team itself.