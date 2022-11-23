Darrell Henderson Jr. has a new home. After the Los Angeles Rams decided to cut bait with the veteran running back and waive him on Tuesday, Henderson has since been claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Media.

Henderson now joins a backfield headlined by second-year back Travis Etienne and will likely serve as a complement to the former first-round pick. Jacksonville traded fellow back James Robinson to the New York Jets around the NFL trade deadline, which did leave its backfield depth a bit thin, despite Etienne thriving as the feature back.

Henderson had spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Rams after the team drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. However, the 25-year-old did start to fall out of the backfield rotation as of late, and that ultimately led to his demise in Los Angeles. In last week's loss to the Saints just before he was waived, Henderson played just 6% of the offensive snaps and saw two touches, which turned into 9 yards. That was well short of Kyren Williams (55%) and Cam Akers (39%).

Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR • RB • #27 Att 70 Yds 283 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

While Robinson likely won't return to starting status in Jacksonville, this is a solid landing spot for him as he could possibly still receive double-digit touches on a weekly basis behind Etienne. In his career, Robinson has 28 starts under his belt in 50 regular-season games and has totaled 2,216 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns over that stretch.

In 10 games played this season (seven starts), Henderson was averaging 4 yards per carry and has 385 yards from scrimmage.