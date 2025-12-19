The Jacksonville Jaguars are finalizing a three-year, $60 million extension with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, ESPN has reported. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed.

Meyers, 29, was scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Instead, he gets the long-term deal he had sought from the Las Vegas Raiders prior to this season.

Meyers has provided a massive boost for the Jaguars this season since being acquired from Las Vegas for fourth- and sixth-round picks near the trade deadline. Since making his Jacksonville debut in Week 10, Meyers leads the team in receptions (27) and receiving yards (355) and is second in touchdown receptions (3). He also has had just one drop, which, according to Jaguars GM James Gladstone, was a big reason the team acquired him.

"We're looking forward to seeing how his skill set fits within the system," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said shortly after the trade, via ESPN. "I think from afar it does. You think about where we're at in terms of volume of drops, what's his superpower? It's not dropping the football, right? So you just take it from the surface level, it seems fitting."

Meyers has been much more than a sure-handed option, though. He has been a perfect fit as a wide receiver willing and able to go over the middle, and his arrival has coincided with Trevor Lawrence playing the best football of his career during Jacksonville's five-game winning streak. Over the past five weeks, Meyers leads the NFL with eight catches on 11 targets for 160 yards on "In" routes.

"We had a lot a of respect for Jakobi watching him over the years, whether it was in New England or in Vegas, knowing that he was going to be able to come in and make an immediate impact on our offense," coach Liam Coen said earlier this month. "I think it's helped open up not just the confidence that Trevor has being able to throw and catch, but also helps open up some other guys, right? Where you've got a few other people that the defense has to identify and defend, and ultimately you're trying to make the defense defend every blade of grass, that's both vertically and horizontally. He's been huge for our offense."