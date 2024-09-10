The Jacksonville Jaguars lost big-money cornerback Tyson Campbell to a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2024 season opener. Now, they're turning to a product of head coach Doug Pederson's former team for help, on Tuesday signing ex-Philadelphia Eagles veteran Zech McPhearson, a source tells CBS Sports.

The 26-year-old McPhearson, originally a 2021 fourth-round draft pick by the Eagles out of Texas Tech, was waived as part of final roster cuts ahead of the regular season. He served as one of Philadelphia's top special teamers during the club's 2022 Super Bowl run, but missed all of 2023 after suffering a torn Achilles that preseason. Mentored by current Eagles starter Darius Slay, he'd also been vying for slot duties.

Philadelphia notably declined trade inquiries for McPhearson from the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, according to a source close to the situation, as then-Ravens assistant Dennard Wilson sought to bring the young defensive back to Baltimore. This year, McPhearson found himself on the outside looking in after the Eagles aggressively restocked the secondary this offseason, welcoming Isaiah Rodgers from suspension and spending early-round picks on Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

After his release, McPhearson also drew interest from Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, and conducted workouts with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He comes from a long line of professional athletes, with parents and seven different siblings who at least played college sports.