Jaguars vs. Patriots live updates: Drake Maye leads New England into Jacksonville

A couple of AFC powerhouses are duking it out in Duval County, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the New England Patriots for a Week 3 showdown. Both of these clubs enter this game at 1-1 on the season and are looking to carry the momentum from a breakout 2025 campaign into 2026. Of course, the Patriots, under Mike Vrabel, made a Super Bowl appearance last year, but the Jaguars, led by Liam Coen, weren't too shabby either, winning the AFC South after a 13-4 regular season.

Over the first two weeks of 2026, however, it's been more of an up-and-down start for both franchises. Trevor Lawrence dazzled with a four-touchdown performance in the season opener, but is looking to rebound after struggling in a loss to Denver in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Patriots saw Drake Maye throw three interceptions in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks, but the club did respond well in its home opener, cruising to a win over Pittsburgh. New England's defense was the story in that win, allowing just a field goal.

Both teams have elite players under center and two of the top coaches in the NFL, so this should be quite the head-to-head. Who comes out on top? We're about to find out. Below, you can find our live blog of Sunday's contest, where we'll have expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars live

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville)

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)