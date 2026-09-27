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Jaguars vs. Patriots live updates: Drake Maye leads New England into Jacksonville

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Sunday's AFC contest

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A couple of AFC powerhouses are duking it out in Duval County, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the New England Patriots for a Week 3 showdown. Both of these clubs enter this game at 1-1 on the season and are looking to carry the momentum from a breakout 2025 campaign into 2026. Of course, the Patriots, under Mike Vrabel, made a Super Bowl appearance last year, but the Jaguars, led by Liam Coen, weren't too shabby either, winning the AFC South after a 13-4 regular season. 

Over the first two weeks of 2026, however, it's been more of an up-and-down start for both franchises. Trevor Lawrence dazzled with a four-touchdown performance in the season opener, but is looking to rebound after struggling in a loss to Denver in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Patriots saw Drake Maye throw three interceptions in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks, but the club did respond well in its home opener, cruising to a win over Pittsburgh. New England's defense was the story in that win, allowing just a field goal. 

Both teams have elite players under center and two of the top coaches in the NFL, so this should be quite the head-to-head. Who comes out on top? We're about to find out. Below, you can find our live blog of Sunday's contest, where we'll have expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars live

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Jaguars -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
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TreVeyon Henderson takeover?

Last week, Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson made his season debut after missing the opener due to an injury he suffered over the summer. The second-year back made his presence felt immediately, totaling 76 yards rushing, which included a 39-yard touchdown run. With Rhamondre Stevenson fumbling last week, it could mean even more carries for Henderson. In Week 2, Henderson totaled 16 carries compared to Stevenson's six. The Jaguars have gone 19 straight games without allowing a 75-yard rusher (longest active streak in the NFL). 

 
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Christian Gonzalez vs. Parker Washington

One of the top matchups of Week 3 can be found in this game, where Christian Gonzalez will square off against Parker Washington. Gonzalez, who became the NFL's highest-paid corner just before the season, has broken up four passes so far in 2026 (tied for the most in the NFL). He's also allowed just 33% (5-of-15) of his targets against to be completed, which leads the league. Meanwhile, Washington has been on fire as well. He's caught 12 of his 18 targets for 181 yards and a touchdown. 

 
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Travis Hunter's role

When Hunter arrived in Jacksonville, he was promised to be a two-way player that this current era has yet to truly see before. However, that hasn't really come to fruition yet. Through the first two weeks, Hunter has primarily played on the defensive side of the ball at corner (31% of defensive snaps) compared to the offense (5.5% of snaps). Last year, Hunter played 43.6% of the offensive snaps at receiver compared to 22.0% on defense. It'll be worth watching whether or not that'll continue or if Hunter will start to get more looks on offense. 

 
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Trevor Lawrence vs. Patriots defense

New England has allowed the fewest points per game (8.0) in the NFL through two weeks. They've also been the best third-down defense (17%) and red zone defense (zero touchdowns allowed). That'll pose quite a challenge for Lawrence, who is looking to rebound after struggling against the Broncos, completing just 58.6% of his passes for 189 yards and an interception. The Patriots pressured Aaron Rodgers a lot in Week 2, and if that continues, it could be a thorn in Lawrence's side. Last week against Denver, Lawrence completed 2-of-9 passes for 36 yards and an interception when pressured. 

 
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Drake Maye's turnovers still a problem

Turnovers have started to become a problem for Drake Maye. Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, the Patriots quarterback has thrown four interceptions. When you go back to the start of last postseason, Maye has 12 total turnovers over six games. That's alarming. He'll need to keep a clean sheet if he wants to leave EverBank Stadium with the win. 

 
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Similar starts for Patriots, Jaguars

Both New England and Jacksonville enter Week 3 with nearly mirroring starts to the 2026 season. They are both 1-1 on the year, with each winning at home and losing on the road. Both won their home openers by 17-plus points and blew at least a 10-point lead on the road, too. 

 
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Patriots vs. Jaguars matchup history

The Patriots have a sizable lead in the all-time series over the Jaguars, holding a 9-3 record (including playoffs). They met in two AFC Championship Games (New England won both). However, the Patriots have lost the last two games on the road against the Jaguars. This is also the second matchup between Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence, with Lawrence getting the better of Maye back in Week 7 of the 2024 season in London. 
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