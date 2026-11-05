Week 9 kicks off on Thursday night in Baltimore as the Ravens (4-4) host the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2). But there's a chance Jacksonville may be without their all-purpose, bell cow running back Bhayshul Tuten.

Tuten didn't practice all week with ankle and foot injuries, and the Jaguars officially listed him as questionable. NFL teams typically don't hold intense practices during a short week before playing on "Thursday Night Football." However, with Tuten not practicing at all during the week, he is a true game-time decision after being listed as questionable.

He is fresh off his best game of the season in Jacksonville's 42-7 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Tuten racked up 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries for a 6.5 yards per carry while also co-leading the Jaguars in receiving with two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. That performance made Tuten the first Jacksonville player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2007 with 100-plus rushing yards, 50-plus receiving yards and multiple touchdowns in a game.

Sunday was also Tuten's first career game with 100-plus rushing yards. This season, he is the only player in the NFL with three-plus rushing touchdowns and three-plus receiving touchdowns.

If the Jaguars decide to err on the side of caution and sideline Tuten on Thursday, fourth-year veteran Chris Rodriguez Jr. would be Jacksonville's RB1 for the week. He has 209 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns on 45 carries this season. Rodriguez broke free on Sunday against the Colts for a 28-yard rushing touchdown up the middle that gave the Jaguars a 35-0 lead.

Even with Tuten's status up in the air, Jacksonville is a 10-point road favorite, with the Ravens set to start third-string, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano Thursday night.