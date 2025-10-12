Jaguars vs. Seahawks live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for Week 6 game

In one of the most fascinating games of Week 6, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Seattle Seahawks.

After a rollicking comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, the Jaguars are now 4-1. They've won three straight games since their embarrassing Week 2 loss to the Bengals. Their defense just cannot stop forcing turnovers, now having 14 across the first five games of the year. Their offense is getting going as well, led by a dynamic run game being put in position to succeed by new head coach Liam Coen.

The Seahawks dropped to 3-2 with their wild loss to the Buccaneers last week, but they've still looked like one of the better teams in the NFC to date. Their only losses have come to a pair of 4-1 opponents. When healthy, their defense has looked fantastic under head coach Mike Macdonald, and Sam Darnold is playing at an even higher level than he reached last year in Minnesota.

Will the Jaguars keep their winning streak alive, or will the Seahawks deal them their second loss of the season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

