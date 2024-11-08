The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens in a dramatic Thursday night shootout to begin Week 10. It wasn't for a lack of effort on the part of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who took their already-fearsome pairing to new heights against a Ravens secondary that lost star safety Kyle Hamilton to injury. Burrow finished with 428 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Chase made NFL history with 264 receiving yards and three scores, two of which came on 60-plus-yard plays.

Chase's 264 yards on 11 catches gives him a combined 457 yards receiving against the Ravens this season; he previously had 10 catches for 193 yards in Cincinnati's Week 5 overtime loss to Baltimore. That total is the largest recorded by any player against one team in NFL history, eclipsing the previous record of 428 yards, set by the Oakland Raiders' Art Powell against the Houston Oilers in 1963.

The Pro Bowl wideout also barely missed out on setting a new career high in receiving yards; he hit 266 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, which ranks 16th all time among single-game marks. Chase is now the only player in NFL history to log two games with at least 260 receiving yards and two scores.

Chase came into Thursday's game ranked second in receiving yards on the 2024 season (717), but now leads the NFL with 981 in 10 games, on pace to break his personal record of 1,455, which he set as Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He also leads the league with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Additionally, the star pass catcher now owns more 60-yard touchdowns than any NFL player under the age of 25 in league history, logging his 11th and 12th scores of that nature against Baltimore.