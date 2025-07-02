The New York Jets are entering a new era, but that doesn't mean they're starting from scratch. According to running back Breece Hall, the Jets have all the ingredients to rack up wins now.

Following the 2024 season, the Jets parted ways with their coach and general manager. Aaron Glenn comes in as the new coach, and Darren Mougey replaces Joe Douglas as GM. On the field, Justin Fields takes over for Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and there will be some fresh faces at every position as New York tries to recover from a 5-12 campaign.

While all of that might suggest the Jets are attempting a true rebuild, that's not how Hall sees it. Despite the team's lack of success in recent years, which includes a 14-year playoff drought, Hall insists the Jets can take a big step forward in 2025.

"I think people think the new coaching staff and new GM means a rebuild, but we have a lot of really good players on the roster, so we're trying to win now," Hall said, per the Jets' website. "And I think a lot of people from the outside are going to take that for granted and not realize that we actually have a team."

Sauce Gardner pounds table amid Jets contract negotiations, repeats Deion Sanders comments Brad Crawford

According to DraftKings, the Jets' win total over/under has been set at 6.5 for the upcoming season. That would represent a very slight upgrade over last season's performance, but Hall says the team has much more potential than that.

"I think our ceiling is very high," Hall said. "We have really good, healthy competition, and we're all pushing each other to get better every day. It's going to be fun."

If New York is going to take a clear step forward this fall, Hall will have to be a big part of the offensive success. His numbers dipped a bit in 2024, but Hall still posted 1,359 total yards and eight total touchdowns. He'll need to take some of the pressure off Fields as the quarterback gets familiar with new teammates and a new system.