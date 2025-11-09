On paper, All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett and his Cleveland Browns (2-6) coming to the Big Apple to face quarterback Justin Fields and his New York Jets (1-7) looks like Goliath versus David. Garrett averages the most sacks per game (0.9) by any player in NFL history (individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982), minimum 50 games played. Fields is averaging the most sacks per start (3.4) by any quarterback in the last 40 seasons, minimum 50 quarterback starts according to CBS Sports Research.

Garrett also possesses a history of success against Fields. Before he sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a career-high five times in a 32-13 road defeat in New England, Garrett's single-game career-high was 4.5. That was against Fields in his first career start back in 2021. That number still stands as the most times any player has sacked Fields in a game of his career.

However, New York's dual-threat quarterback is fresh off of helping lead the 1-7 Jets to their first win of 2025 in Week 8 in a 39-38 offensive fireworks show at the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for 244 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 32 passing while not being sacked. That game marked just his second career start without being sacked along with Week 13 of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers.

Will Garrett dominate Fields once again, or will the Jets have their first winning streak of the season? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Jets vs. Browns live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Browns -2; O/U 38 ( via Bet365

