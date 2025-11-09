Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Jets vs. Browns live updates: New York hosts Cleveland without Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams after trades

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 matchup

By
1 min read

On paper, All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett and his Cleveland Browns (2-6) coming to the Big Apple to face quarterback Justin Fields and his New York Jets (1-7) looks like Goliath versus David. Garrett averages the most sacks per game (0.9) by any player in NFL history (individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982), minimum 50 games played. Fields is averaging the most sacks per start (3.4) by any quarterback in the last 40 seasons, minimum 50 quarterback starts according to CBS Sports Research.

Garrett also possesses a history of success against Fields. Before he sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a career-high five times in a 32-13 road defeat in New England, Garrett's single-game career-high was 4.5. That was against Fields in his first career start back in 2021. That number still stands as the most times any player has sacked Fields in a game of his career.

However, New York's dual-threat quarterback is fresh off of helping lead the 1-7 Jets to their first win of 2025 in Week 8 in a 39-38 offensive fireworks show at the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for 244 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 32 passing while not being sacked. That game marked just his second career start without being sacked along with Week 13 of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers.  

Will Garrett dominate Fields once again, or will the Jets have their first winning streak of the season? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Jets vs. Browns live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Browns -2; O/U 38 (via Bet365

Bet Jets vs. Browns at Bet365 Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets using the bonus code CBSBET365.

Updating Live
(37)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:36 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:34 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:33 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:31 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:25 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:23 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:23 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:21 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:19 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:13 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:11 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:09 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:09 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:06 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:03 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:03 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:01 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:51 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:51 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:48 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:44 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:38 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:38 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:31 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:31 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:28 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:28 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:25 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:21 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:20 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:17 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:17 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyjets via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:12 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Browns via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:10 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:10 pm EST
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Is This A Thing: Seahawks Are Super Bowl Contenders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Is This A Thing: Steelers Defense Is Back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Is This A Thing: J.J. McCarthy Will Save Vikings' Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Is This A Thing: Cardinals Are Better Without Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    10:01

    5 Potential Landing Spots For Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NFL QB Check-In: Colts Trying to Lock-In Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL QB Check-In: Jets Load Up On Picks For Potential QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Will Not Require Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL News & Notes: Drake Maye Playing At MVP Level In Year 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Rome Odunze Looks To Bounce Back In Week 10

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Rashid Shaheed Looking To Make Splash In Seahawks Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Stafford Looks To Keep MVP Form As Rams Take On 49ers In NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Will Not Need Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Aaron Glenn Declines to Name a Starting QB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Week 10 Highlights: Raiders at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Broncos Sound Off After TNF Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Texans Without C.J. Stroud in a 'Must' Win Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Impact of Jakobi Meyers on the Jags Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Texans Defense Needs to Step Up vs Jaguars

See All NFL Videos