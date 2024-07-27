Before Saturday's training camp practice, the New York Jets made a flurry of roster moves, which included a new quarterback coming to town. The club announced that it has signed quarterback Adrian Martinez to a deal along with cornerback Kendall Sheffield. In corresponding moves, the Jets released quarterback Ben Bryant and corner Nehemiah Shelton.

Martinez most recently played for the United Football League's Birmingham Stallions. This past season, he earned UFL MVP honors by throwing for 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also leading the league with 528 yards rushing. Martinez also helped Birmingham defeat the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL Championship where he was named the game's MVP.

The 24-year-old began his collegiate career at Nebraska before transferring to Kansas State in 2022. He went undrafted in 2023 and initially signed on with the Detroit Lions, but was waived during final roster cuts last summer. He now joins a Jets quarterback room that consists of Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis and Andrew Peasley.

Meanwhile, Sheffield was a former fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. After spending three seasons with the organization, the 28-year-old has bounced around the league, making stops with the Texans (twice), Cowboys, 49ers and most recently the Titans. He's appeared in 43 games throughout his career (20 starts) and has 105 tackles to go with six pass breakups.