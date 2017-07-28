John Harbaugh sounds like he's leaving door open for possible Kaepernick signing

After the Ravens learned that Joe Flacco would miss the first week of training camp with a back injury, one of the first names that popped up as a potential free agent addition was Colin Kaepernick.

Unfortunately for Kaepernick though, the Ravens decided to go a different route Friday when they added former arena quarterback David Olson. If you had never heard of Olson before Friday, join the club. The quarterback didn't play in the high profile AFL, instead, he's been playing for the Kansas City Phantoms of Champions Indoor Football.

As Harbaugh explains it, the fact that Ravens signed Olson doesn't necessarily mean they picked him over Kaepernick. According to the Ravens coach, his team went with Olson because they're not so sure they need Kaepernick right now.

"Do we really need to make that move or not?" Harbaugh told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora on Friday. "That's the decision that really has to be made. I think there are a lot of layers to it, just from a football standpoint."

Harbaugh also made a similar point Thursday, saying that his team is not going to sign Kaepernick to be a camp arm, which is the role Olson will likely be fulfilling over the next week.

"We're definitely going to get another arm in here, but he's not an arm, obviously," Harbaugh said of Kaepernick. "He's an accomplished football player, and we always like having good football players."

Basically, the Ravens only expect Flacco to miss about week with his back injury, and it sounds like they don't want to waste Kaepernick's time by bringing him to be a camp arm for a week. However, if Flacco's injury turns out to be something more serious, and keeps him out for multiple weeks, it sounds like Kaepernick could be the first person Harbaugh calls.

"His body of work speaks for itself," Harbaugh told La Canfora.

Although Harbaugh admitted that the Ravens haven't seen Kaepernick up close yet, he said he has had conversations with the quarterback about what kind of shape he's in.

"We haven't worked him out, but from what he tells me he's in great shape," Harbaugh said.

For more on Ravens training camp, including Flacco's first quotes since his back injury, be sure to click here and check out La Canfora's disptach from Owing Mills, MD.