The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) are loading up for a run at the Super Bowl just ahead of the trade deadline. After trading for Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, they are trading for another defender Monday afternoon: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The Jaguars are sending the Eagles a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick for Davis, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia who was a starter on the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX title team in the 2024 season. Jacksonville doesn't have to worry about a long-term contract with Davis as they do with Bates, since Philadelphia extended Davis on a three-year, $78 million extension this past offseason.

On Monday alone, the Jaguars have shipped out a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2028 fifth-round pick, a 2028 sixth-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick for the services of Davis, Bates and Godchaux. Jacksonville entered Monday with the No. 2 scoring defense in football (15.1 points per game), and now they are continuing to fortify that side of the ball to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the league's No. 4 scoring offense (28.6 points per game) make a push to win the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl. Just a year ago, the New England Patriots made the leap from picking in the top five to winning the conference, and the AFC appears wide open once again, with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills each having clear flaws.