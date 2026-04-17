The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, this year is about getting back on track. After an uncharacteristic down season, Kansas City enters the 2026 draft with two first-round picks and a chance to reload quickly.

With Patrick Mahomes still in place, the window remains open if the Chiefs hit on this draft and address key defensive and offensive holes.

Here's how the Chiefs stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Chiefs sit in draft power ranking: No. 5 (6.90)

Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft

Category Score What it means Draft capital 6.5 Two first-round picks provide flexibility Front office DNA 9 Consistently aggressive under Brett Veach Roster urgency 6 Motivated after a disappointing season

Kansas City Chiefs team needs

Pass rush

Wide receiver

Secondary

What the Chiefs should do

Pick No. 9: Stay put

Take a high-impact defender or playmaker who can help reset the roster immediately.

Pick No. 29: Stay put

Add another contributor on defense or a weapon to support the offense.

LINK: What every team should do in Round 1

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft

Round 1, Pick 9: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

A potential game-changer off the edge who fills a major need.

Round 1, Pick 29: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

A physical corner who fits Kansas City's defensive scheme.