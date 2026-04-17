Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft primer: Power ranking, needs, mock projection
Where Kansas City stands in CBS Sports' draft power rankings, what it needs, who it could target and how it should approach Round 1
The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, this year is about getting back on track. After an uncharacteristic down season, Kansas City enters the 2026 draft with two first-round picks and a chance to reload quickly.
With Patrick Mahomes still in place, the window remains open if the Chiefs hit on this draft and address key defensive and offensive holes.
Here's how the Chiefs stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.
Where Chiefs sit in draft power ranking: No. 5 (6.90)
Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft
|Category
|Score
|What it means
|Draft capital
|6.5
|Two first-round picks provide flexibility
|Front office DNA
|9
|Consistently aggressive under Brett Veach
|Roster urgency
|6
|Motivated after a disappointing season
Kansas City Chiefs team needs
- Pass rush
- Wide receiver
- Secondary
What the Chiefs should do
Pick No. 9: Stay put
Take a high-impact defender or playmaker who can help reset the roster immediately.
Pick No. 29: Stay put
Add another contributor on defense or a weapon to support the offense.
LINK: What every team should do in Round 1
Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection
Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft
Round 1, Pick 9: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
A potential game-changer off the edge who fills a major need.
Round 1, Pick 29: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
A physical corner who fits Kansas City's defensive scheme.