Despite all of the success he's had so far, Lions coach Dan Campbell apparently hasn't won over everyone in Detroit. The Lions recently put Campbell's house on the market amid privacy and security concerns after the house's address was leaked.

In 2021, Campbell and his wife bought a Cape Cod-style mansion in Bloomfield Hills, which is roughly a 30-minute drive from downtown Detroit. Campbell's family filed reports with Bloomfield Township police after experiencing harassment following last year's NFC Championship game loss to the 49ers.

The family's address had already been leaked prior to that game, but the harassment increased after the loss to San Francisco.

"The home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business, via Pro Football Talk. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

Fortunately for Campbell and his family, it appears that several positives have come out of the situation. Their previous home (estimated at $4.5 million) sold within 24 hours of being on the market. Campbell and his family have since moved into a new, "super private" property.

Despite his recent home situation, it's safe to say that the majority of Lions fans are deliriously happy with the job he has done since taking over as the Lions coach. Following a 3-13-1 first season, Campbell led the Lions to a 9-8 record in 2022. Last year, the Lions captured their first NFC North division crown before winning the franchise's first playoff games in over 30 years.