Could this be the year the Detroit Lions win their first Super Bowl? Many believe it can happen, including general manager Brad Holmes, who thinks this is the Lions' year and has confidence in the group in front of him.

"For this season? Win the Super Bowl," Holmes said, via NBC Sports, when asked what his expectations were heading into the 2024 season.

Those are big expectations for a team that was not so long ago a laughing stock of the league, but now has reason to be this confident. The Lions have kept some of their key players around and now have more playoff experience than they did heading into 2023.

The Lions came close to making the big game last season, getting all the way to the NFC Championship before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Even though they lost, the team still made some history last year, winning two playoff games for the first time since 1957, including their first home playoff game since 1993 and their first NFC North title in franchise history.

It won't be easy for Detroit, who has the 11th most difficult schedule, to get to the Super Bowl, never mind win it all. There are numerous NFC teams that could give the Lions trouble in the playoffs, including the team that sent them home last season. Despite the drama with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers are still a powerhouse. The Eagles are another NFC team to contend with.

If they do make it, the AFC has strong candidates that could ruin their chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night, from the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs, to the Joe Burrow-led Bengals, the Ravens who have an MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson and the Texans who are another up-and-coming squad.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Lions have the fourth-best odds (+1000) to be Super Bowl champs in New Orleans.