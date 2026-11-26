The first game of the NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader represents both division rivalry and a battle of two of the best teams in the league. The Bears won five straight games, while the Lions enter Thanksgiving with a six-game winning streak. The winner takes sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Ben Johnson, who served as the Lions' offensive coordinator prior to coming to Chicago, is 0-2 against his former team. Johnson's former boss, Dan Campbell, has won four straight games against Chicago, seven of his last eight in the series and has a 7-3 overall record against the Bears.

This game should be especially interesting when the Lions' fifth-ranked offense is on the field against Chicago's sixth-ranked defense. Jahmyr Gibbs, who is one touchdown away from breaking Barry Sanders' NFL record for the most touchdowns by a player before his 25th birthday, should have his moments. He's facing a run defense that is just 25th in the NFL in average yards-per-carry allowed.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Lions vs. Bears live