The Detroit Lions (1-0) will get their second straight playoff rematch when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit opened the season with a 26-20 win over the Rams in overtime last week, and now it will try to beat the same team that it got past in the divisional round of the playoffs. Tampa Bay, which is the only NFC team that has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, is coming off a 37-20 win over Washington. The Buccaneers have won three straight NFC South titles, while the Lions won the NFC North last season.

Lions vs. Buccaneers spread: Lions -7.5

Lions vs. Buccaneers over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Buccaneers money line: Lions -383, Buccaneers +305

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit closed the 2023-24 season with a ton of momentum, winning the division title while advancing to the NFC Championship game. The Lions were able to build on that momentum when they picked up a 26-20 win over the Rams in overtime last week. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 28 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, while running back David Montgomery had 91 rushing yards and a score.

The Lions picked up two wins over the Buccaneers last season, beating them in both the regular season and the playoffs. Detroit improved its pass defense in the offseason, acquiring veteran Amik Robertson in March before drafting Terrion Arnold in the first round and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round. The Lions are riding a five-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay was competitive in last season's divisional-round game against Detroit, but the betting market is still fading the Buccaneers. They are coming off a brilliant season opener, cruising to a 37-20 win over Washington last week as 4-point favorites. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has an elite supporting cast in Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and Mike Evans, who each went over 60 receiving yards last week. The Buccaneers outgained the Lions in their playoff matchup last season, but a few turnovers wound up being the difference. Tampa Bay has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, and it has won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

