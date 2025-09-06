The Week 1 NFL schedule is always filled with elite matchups, and few will likely be better than the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers going head-to-head in a battle of the two teams with the lowest odds to win the NFC North. The Lions are coming off a 15-2 season, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC before suffering an upset loss to the Commanders in their first postseason game. The Packers went 11-6 and lost to the Eagles, 22-10, in the wild-card round. Players on both sides will be rather similar, but the Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head coaching positions this offseason.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

The model has revealed its top Packers vs. Lions anytime touchdown prop picks:

Best Week 1 Lions vs. Packers anytime TD prop picks:



Jameson Williams, Lions (+240)

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-175)

Jordan Love, Packers, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+102)

The Lions' offensive personnel is similar to last season, however, with Johnson leaving as Detroit's offensive coordinator to become the Chicago Bears head coach, there's no way of knowing exactly how the Detroit offense will look in 2025. Regardless, new Lions OC John Morton would be foolish not to try to take advantage of Williams' playmaking ability, as the fourth-year receiver is a big play waiting to happen.

Williams had seven touchdowns last season, after three scores in his first two NFL seasons, and that increased involvement and production should continue into this season.

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-175)

Jacobs had 16 touchdowns in 17 games for Green Bay last season, and he's been one of the top touchdown-producing running backs in the NFL in recent years. The 27-year-old has at least 12 touchdowns in three of his last five seasons, and he's been a workhorse running back in every offense he's played for. Jacobs has averaged at least 17 rush attempts every year of his career but one. The 27-year-old is projected to finish with 18.1 carries while scoring a touchdown in well over 70% of simulations, according to the model.

Jacobs had three touchdowns in his final meeting against the Lions, and he scored at least one touchdown in each of Green Bay's final nine games last season, including the playoffs.

Jordan Love, Packers, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+102)

This isn't one of your traditional anytime touchdown props, as those bets are paid to the player who carries the ball across the goal line, but if you're a fan of rooting for touchdowns and want to find TD props value in the best ways possible, the model recommends playing Love to throw at least two touchdowns. Love opened last season on fire with five straight games of throwing for multiple touchdowns. The model could see Love starting the 2025 season in a similar way, and sees value in plus-money odds at doing so.

Love only had one passing touchdown in two games against the Lions last season, but he did have a three-touchdown game against Detroit in 2023. The third-year starter didn't have as strong a season last year as his first year as the starter, but with the Packers adding Matthew Golden as a first-round receiver, the model expects a bounce-back effort in 2025.

