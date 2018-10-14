LOOK: Conor McGregor shows off his terrible throwing form while hanging out with Cowboys
McGregor might not have a future as an NFL QB
Conor McGregor may have lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, but that isn't going to keep him out of the limelight. McGregor was invited to AT&T Stadium by Jerry Jones to come to the Cowboys' sideline to speak to the team leading up to their matchup with the Jaguars. He also got his promo shots in with Jones.
It looked like a grand old time for the MMA star.
Both sides were all smiles.
Some Cowboy players channeled McGregor's spirit, mimicking his strut after some big plays, including star Ezekiel Elliott in a departure from his "eating" celebration.
However, some people had to note that McGregor wasn't exactly a source of inspiration last week.
In any case, whatever he said to Dallas worked. The Cowboys dominated every facet of the game against the Jaguars -- although they're lucky that they never have to ask him to take over for Dak Prescott. His throwing motion leaves a lot to be desired.
The Cowboys' dominance probably has more to do with the gameplan than McGregor's presence, but we'll see how superstitious Jones is moving forward. Maybe McGregor is going to get a few more Cowboys invites as the season goes on.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SNF: Chiefs vs. Patriots odds, top sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times
-
Updates: Gurley scores his second TD
All of the best highlights from Week 6 are right here
-
Patriots-Chiefs statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the showdown of AFC contenders
-
Insider notes: Stick a fork in Raiders
The Raiders should be open for business as they turn their eyes toward 2019
-
SNF: Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, top picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Kansas City football
-
Burfict elbows Antonio Brown's head
Burfict has a long history of dirty hits