LOOK: Conor McGregor shows off his terrible throwing form while hanging out with Cowboys

Conor McGregor may have lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, but that isn't going to keep him out of the limelight. McGregor was invited to AT&T Stadium by Jerry Jones to come to the Cowboys' sideline to speak to the team leading up to their matchup with the Jaguars. He also got his promo shots in with Jones.

It looked like a grand old time for the MMA star.

Both sides were all smiles.

Some Cowboy players channeled McGregor's spirit, mimicking his strut after some big plays, including star Ezekiel Elliott in a departure from his "eating" celebration.

However, some people had to note that McGregor wasn't exactly a source of inspiration last week.

McGregor is my guy and all. But y’all do remember, He was just choked out last weekend ? https://t.co/UixcWeGJpK — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) October 14, 2018

In any case, whatever he said to Dallas worked. The Cowboys dominated every facet of the game against the Jaguars -- although they're lucky that they never have to ask him to take over for Dak Prescott. His throwing motion leaves a lot to be desired.

The Cowboys' dominance probably has more to do with the gameplan than McGregor's presence, but we'll see how superstitious Jones is moving forward. Maybe McGregor is going to get a few more Cowboys invites as the season goes on.