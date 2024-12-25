The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently sitting at 10-5 in large part thanks to quarterback Russell Wilson. While he didn't start the season due to a calf injury, the 36-year-old eventually replaced Justin Fields in the lineup, and has gone 6-3 in his nine starts.

Wilson was feeling extra generous this holiday season, and he decided to spoil his offensive linemen with Christmas gifts. According to ESPN, Wilson gifted each lineman a $10,000 Airbnb gift card that can be used anywhere around the world, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, custom Steelers Good Man Brand shoes, which is Wilson's clothing brand, and a bottle of his wife Ciara's TenToOne rum.

Wilson's Steelers host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Pittsburgh is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the AFC North at 10-5. The Ravens also play on Christmas against the Houston Texans, so Wednesday is incredibly important when it comes to who will clinch the division.

It appears Wilson may have found a home in Pittsburgh, although he is slated to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. During a recent episode of "Hard Knocks," Wilson told a young fan he likes where he's landed, and wants to remain in the Steel City.

"Hopefully. I love it here," Wilson said when asked if he was going to re-sign with the Steelers. "It's cool. Hope we can win a Super Bowl."