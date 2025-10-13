The Chicago Bears look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Washington Commanders in a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Chicago is coming off a 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 28 after a last-minute blocked field goal, while Washington downed the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 on Sunday. The Bears (2-2), who are fourth in the NFC North, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Commanders (3-2), who are second in the NFC East, are 2-0 on their home field. Washington has some concerns at receiver with Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) ruled out and Deebo Samuel (heel) listed as questionable.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Washington leads the all-time series 28-25-1, including last year's 18-15 win on a last-second Hail Mary pass. Washington is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Commanders vs. Bears picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 31-17-2 (+1180) on his last 50 picks in Chicago Bears games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Bears vs. Commanders and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Commanders vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Commanders spread Washington -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Commanders over/under 49.5 points Bears vs. Commanders money line Washington -254, Chicago +205 Bears vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Commanders can cover

Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels returned last week from injury and quickly made an impact. He finished the game by completing 15 of 26 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown. He also carried eight times for 39 yards, including a 12-yard run. In the season opening 21-6 win over the New York Giants, he completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown.

If he can go, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the weapon in the passing game. In five games this season, he has 30 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He has had four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 24, with 164 yards after the catch and 13 first-down conversions. In last week's win over the Chargers, he caught eight passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, continues to improve as the season moves along. In four games, he has completed 81 of 130 passes (62.3%) for 927 yards and eight touchdowns with just two interceptions and a 97.8 rating. He has also carried 24 times for 110 yards (4.6 average) and a score. In a 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 21, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target has been wide receiver Rome Odunze. Also drafted in the first round by the Bears in 2024, he is fast becoming a playmaker. He leads the Bears in receptions, with 20 for 296 yards (14.8 average) and five touchdowns. He also has five explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 37. In a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 14, he caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Bears vs. Commanders picks

Tierney has analyzed Bears vs. Commanders from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Commanders vs. Bears, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?