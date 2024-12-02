Teams coming off wins will clash when the Cleveland Browns battle the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Cleveland is coming off a 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Denver defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19, last Sunday. The Browns (3-8), fourth in the AFC North, are 1-4 on the road this season. The Broncos (7-5), third in the AFC West, are 3-2 on their home field in 2024.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Browns odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.

Broncos vs. Browns spread: Denver -6.5

Broncos vs. Browns over/under: 42 points

Broncos vs. Browns money line: Cleveland +226, Denver -279

CLE: Browns have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 21 games (+4.20 units)

DEN: Broncos have covered the spread in 14 of their last 21 games (+6.55 units)

Why the Broncos can cover

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who was a full participant at practice on Friday despite dealing with a back injury, is having a solid first season in Denver. He leads the team in passing and is second in rushing. In 12 games, he has completed 259 of 399 attempts (64.9%) for 2,548 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions and an 89.9 rating. He has also carried 64 times for 300 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. In last week's win at Las Vegas, he completed 25 of 42 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton. In 12 games, he has 57 receptions for 744 yards (13.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has 13 explosive plays of 20-plus yards, including a long of 37, with 132 yards after the catch and 38 first-down conversions. Against Las Vegas last Sunday, he caught eight passes for 97 yards and two scores. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Browns can cover

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has had a solid season. In nine games, he has completed 107 of 172 passes (62.2%) for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times, but has a rating of 88.5. He has also rushed for one touchdown. In the win over the Steelers, he completed 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards. He threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 17.

Former Broncos standout wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is Cleveland's top pass-catcher. In 11 games, he has caught 45 passes for 645 yards (14.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has seven plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 89, with 153 yards after the catch and 31 first-down conversions. In the loss to the Saints, he had a six receptions for 142 yards (23.7 average) and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

