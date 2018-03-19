Ndamukong Suh is reportedly visiting the Rams, which should terrify NFL offenses
Suh playing on the same defensive line as Aaron Donald would just be unfair
The Los Angeles Rams have already made a couple big upgrades to their defense this offseason, and if things go well this week, they could make one more. The Rams traded for former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters in late February, then swung a deal for former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib just days before the start of free agency. Now, they're hosting former Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for a free-agent visit.
Suh told Yahoo!'s Jordan Schultz that he's planning a visit to L.A.
Straight up: this would be absolutely terrifying. I would legitimately feel bad for any offensive line that had to face Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald in the same game. Donald is maybe the best defensive player in football. Suh may have gotten cut by the Dolphins, but it wasn't for performance reasons; it was about his salary and a "culture change."
Suh recorded 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 2017, while also recording 22 run stops and 43 quarterback pressures (seventh-most among defensive tackles), per Pro Football Focus. If he wasn't set to count against Miami's books for a preposterous amount next season, he might still be on the team. (Who could have seen that disaster coming?)
The Rams are already going all-in to do everything they can to be a true contender while Jared Goff is on his rookie contract, and laying out the cash to bring in Suh would fit right in with that plan. They have more than enough cap room ($35.5M million, per Spotrac) to make a competitive offer, and if he accepts, the Rams would further solidify their status as one of the top contenders in the NFC.
