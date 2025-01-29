The Las Vegas Raiders have their new head coach in 73-year-old Pete Carroll, who is charged with getting this organization back to winning ways. Arguably the most important decision Carroll will make is who his next quarterback will be. The Raiders could trade up for one of the top signal-callers in the draft, or turn to a familiar face.

Multiple reports have stated that free-agent QB Russell Wilson could reunite with his former Seattle Seahawks head coach in Vegas. Carroll was actually asked about this possibility during a recent appearance on the "What the Football with Suzy Shuster & Amy Trask" podcast," but said it's too tough to answer that question right now.

"It's so early, and we're just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces. We're not even putting them together yet, so I can't even say," Carroll said, via NFL.com. "Free agency hasn't come yet. That's the first competitive opportunity that will occur. Then, the draft is coming. We'll have that opportunity. I can't tell you right now. I could guess, but it would just be a guess."

Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He won six out of his first seven starts, but lost four straight to close out the regular season, and was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens on Wild Card Weekend. Still, Wilson was named to his 10th Pro Bowl after multiple AFC quarterbacks withdrew from the games.

Carroll is correct in saying it's too early to comment on who his quarterback will be next year four days into his new gig, but he didn't exactly refute the possibility of Wilson, either.

"I promise you, if you're a real competitor, you're not letting options get away from you," Carroll said. "So we're going to consider every option as a possibility, and we'll go after it very aggressively, with intent, and hopefully with a sense and a feeling that people want to be part of this thing."