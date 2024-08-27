The New England Patriots have been slicing up their 90-man roster to get down to the opening 53 players by Tuesday's deadline, and Bailey Zappe has been left on the cutting room floor. The club is waving the quarterback, according to NFL Media.

This is the second time in as many years that Zappe has been let go by the Patriots. Last year, he was waived by the team only to return a day later via the practice squad. Given that history and familiarity on both sides, it'll be interesting to see if the two sides go down a similar path this time around as well.

Ultimately, this move by the team isn't a surprising one. Zappe stated the spring as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett (likely due to seniority) and quickly lost ground to No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who leaped over him on the depth chart. As the summer rolled along, he then moved behind fellow rookie quarterback Joe Milton III in reps. In the preseason finale against Washington, Zappe played the final series of the exhibition.

Zappe has spent his entire career with the Patriots ever since the team selected the Western Kentucky product in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his two years with the franchise, the 25-year-old had a string of spot starts, going 4-4 in those games. Last season, he started the final six games of the regular season and went 2-4.

In 14 career appearances, Zappe completed 63.2% of his passes while throwing for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

At the moment, that leaves three quarterbacks on New England's roster: Brissett, Maye and Milton III. One could make the case that Zappe's release is an encouraging update on Brissett, who suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason finale. Had that been a more serious injury, a stronger case to keep Zappe -- who has starting experience -- on the roster would have sprouted up, particularly if they did not want to be forced into beginning the Maye era out of the gate in Week 1.