With Super Bowl LX being played at Levi's Stadium, that means the means the NFL season is going to end with all 13 postseason games being played outdoors. With 11 teams playing at an indoor venue, it's almost impossible to make it through the entire NFL postseason without a single indoor game being played, but that's exactly what happened this year.

This will mark the first time since 2002 that every postseason game was played outdoors.

When the postseason started, there were three dome teams that ended up making the playoffs: The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. However, the Chargers qualified as the seventh-seed, so there was no way they were going to be able to host a playoff game.

As for the Texans, they made it as the fifth-seed in the AFC and after beating the Steelers in the opening round, they went into the divisional with a chance to host. The Texans played the top-seeded Patriots while the other game in the AFC divisional round featured Buffalo at Denver. If the Texans and Bills had both won, then Houston would have hosted the AFC title game, but of course, that didn't happen.

On the Rams' end, they were in the same spot as Houston: After winning their wild-card game over the Panthers, the Rams went into the divisional round with a chance to host the NFC title game. The Rams played the Bears in the divisional while the Seahawks hosted the 49ers. If the Rams and 49ers had both won, then we would have seen an indoor game, but once again, that's not what happened. The Rams did their part, but the 49ers lost, so the top-seeded Seahawks got to host the NFC Championship.

In the end, all 13 games ended up being played outdoors. Let's take a look at the host stadium for each game:

Wild Card

Bank of America Stadium (Rams at Panthers)

Soldier Field (Packers at Bears)

Lincoln Financial Field (49ers at Eagles)

Acrisure Stadium (Texans at Steelers)

Gillette Stadium (Chargers at Patriots)

EverBank Stadium (Bills at Jaguars)

Divisional

Soldier Field (Rams at Bears)

Lumen Field (49ers at Seahawks)

Gilette Stadium (Texans at Patriots)

Empower Field (Bills at Broncos)

Conference title games

Empower (Patriots at Broncos)

Lumen Field (49ers at Seahawks)

Super Bowl LX

Levi's Stadium (Patriots vs Seahawks)

Acrisure Stadium is the only venue that hosted a game this year and back in 2002 when we got the last all outdoor postseason.

A big reason this is notable, is because this could be the final year this ever happens. For this to even be a possibility, the Super Bowl has to be played outdoors, which won't happen for at least three more years. Super Bowl LXI (Los Angeles) and Super Bowl LXII (Atlanta) hosting duties have already been handed out. On top of that, there will be several more indoor stadiums opening around the league over the next few years with the Titans, Browns, Commanders, Broncos and possibly the Bears expected to get one. At that point, almost half the teams will have an indoor stadium, which will make it almost impossible for an all outdoor postseason.