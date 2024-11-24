The Philadelphia Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) in their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which makes one fewer playmaker for daily Fantasy football players to factor into their NFL DFS strategy. This will be Smith's second missed game of the season and in his first absence, Jahan Dotson played 86% of snaps. Dotson, acquired from the Commanders in August, hasn't had more than one reception since that contest, a big reason why his price has dropped significantly on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Should Dotson factor into your Rams vs. Eagles NFL DFS strategy?

Dallas Goedert had five receptions for 61 yards last week, so the Eagles may opt to target the tight end more on Sunday night. There's no debating that Smith's absence alters how to form NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Eagles, but which players can help you win big?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday night is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The 27-year-old showcased last Thursday how a slow start doesn't mean it's going to be a poor Fantasy football performance for a playmaker as dynamic as Barkley. He wasn't finding many running lanes for breakout moments in the first half against Washington, but Barkley showcased his explosiveness with touchdown runs of 23 and 39 yards over a span of 20 seconds to finish with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 52 yards, one coming on a 43-yard catch-and-run to showcase his big-play ability.

Few running backs in the NFL can deliver those backbreaking plays like Barkley, and that's why he's a viable asset for NFL DFS lineups on any given week. He finished as the RB2 in Fantasy football last week and Barkley is also the RB2 in Fantasy football for the season. Barkley has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of his last five games, making him a top option for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. To fit a running back like Barkley in your NFL DFS lineups, you'll need to find cheaper players who can still produce. Robinson has proven that even when sharing the field with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, he can still be productive.

Robinson has two outings with two touchdowns over his last four games and Nacua and Kupp were both active during those contests. Matthew Stafford has formed a trust in Robinson, who leads the team in receiving touchdowns (five). Robinson also has the highest yards per reception (15.4) on the team as just one or two big plays can result in him returning value for NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.