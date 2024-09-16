The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET to wrap up the Week 2 NFL schedule, and both teams feature household names at the skill positions. However, in a single-game NFL DFS slate, if you're only rostering highly-rostered, big-name players, you're going to have a hard time hitting it big in NFL DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Which value plays should you target for Eagles vs. Falcons, and which big stars in the NFL DFS player pool should you have the most exposure to?

A.J. Brown had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win over Green Bay to begin the season, but he's been ruled out (hamstring), so who which NFL DFS picks will step up in his place? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Eagles vs. Falcons, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The 27-year-old had a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Bears in 2021 but he fell out of favor and failed to crack the 500-yard mark in his final two years in Chicago. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from giving him a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason.

Mooney was only targeted three times and had one catch for 15 yards in his Falcons debut, but Ray-Ray McCloud was the only receiver on the roster targeted more often. Expect the Atlanta offense to open up against an Eagles defense that gave up 251 passing yards last week and that ranked 31st in the NFL against the pass in 2023.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After six years with the Giants, Barkley looked refreshed in his Eagles debut, rushing 24 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns while also catching two passes for 23 yards and another score.

The Atlanta defense allowed 137 rushing yards last week and ranked 20th in run defense last season. Primary running backs have had at least 70 yards against the Falcons in each of their last three games and two of the three (Khalil Herbert and Kendre Miller) have scored a rushing touchdown as well. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Eagles vs. Falcons NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

Mike McClure is including additional players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football for Falcons vs. Eagles.