The options daily Fantasy football players will consider from the Week 7 Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets will be far different than who you would have expected before last week's games kicked off. With the Jets trading for Davante Adams this week and the Steelers expected to turn to Russell Wilson over Justin Fields at quarterback, how should that alter your NFL DFS strategy? Should you expect Adams to immediately recreate the chemistry he had with Aaron Rodgers from their eight seasons together with the Packers and build NFL DFS stacks around the two superstars?

How will Adams' presence affect other receivers in the NFL DFS player pool like Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard? Wilson leads the NFL with 67 targets and Lazard has touchdowns in back-to-back games, but should you still include them in your NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The 23-year-old is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 113 yards on 18 carries for 6.3 yards per rush and adding five receptions for 56 yards in a 23-20 loss to the Bills. It was an encouraging showing for Hall after rushing for just 27 yards over the previous two games combined.

Todd Downing took over as play-caller for the first time this season for New York, which resulted in Hall having 18 of 21 carries (85.7%) while playing a season-high 87% of snaps. Hall should be heavily involved in New York's offensive game plan again on Sunday night, which could result in another huge performance for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Najee Harris. The 26-year-old is also coming off his best performance of the season with 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per rush. He also added two receptions for 16 yards.

The Jets have struggled to contain running backs this season and allowed Bills rookie Ray Davis to rush for 97 yards on 4.9 yards per carry last week. Jordan Mason rushed for 147 yards in Week 1 against New York. The Steelers' expected move from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson can boost Harris' NFL DFS value. Fields has four rushing touchdowns over the last three games and those will become red-zone opportunities for Harris to exploit. The Steelers' offense is filled with unknowns with Wilson likely taking the QB1 role, but McClure expects Harris to remain a focal part of the offense regardless of the starting quarterback. See who else McClure likes right here.

