The Week 15 NFL schedule concludes with a primetime doubleheader with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Chicago Bears at 8 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. The Vikings and Falcons are jockeying for playoff positioning, while the Bears and Raiders are looking to play the role of spoiler. The NFL DFS player pool features a mix of young talent and proven veterans. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around proven fantasy producers like Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson, or Kirk Cousins? Should you instead target NFL DFS sleepers like Sincere McCormick and Rome Odunze in your NFL DFS core plays? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Vikings and Raiders vs. Falcons on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bears vs. Vikings and Raiders vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 15 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Bears and Falcons vs. Raiders on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The former Texas star has developed into one of the premier all-purpose backs in the NFL. Robinson is highly effective between the tackles, and his elite ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield makes him a true three-down running back.

Robinson has a chance to go over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career on Monday night. He enters this matchup with 977 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, and 53 catches for 401 yards and a score through the air. He will be facing a Raiders defense that will be without its best player in All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's Monday Night Football DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. The talented rookie out of Georgia has already established himself as one of the premier tight ends in the NFL. Bowers is in the running for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and can take over the league lead in receptions and receiving yards among tight ends with a strong performance on MNF.

Bowers enters Monday with 87 catches for 933 yards and four touchdowns on 118 targets. He leads the Raiders in targets by a wide margin, and has seen a double-digit target number in two of his last four games. In a game where Las Vegas is projected to be playing from behind, Bowers could be in for another big stat line on Monday night. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Vikings and Falcons vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.