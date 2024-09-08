Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have been popular NFL DFS picks in recent years, but daily Fantasy football players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their Week 1 NFL DFS strategy. The Cowboys travel to Cleveland to square off against a stingy Browns defense on Sunday. Cleveland featured the NFL's top-ranked pass defense in 2023, giving up just 164.7 passing yards per game. Prescott finished last season with 4,516 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, while Lamb finished second in the NFL with 1,749 receiving yards. Should your Week 1 NFL DFS stacks include stacking Prescott and Lamb, or is it time to fade them in favor of players with lower price tags? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Raiders running back Zamir White at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. White will enter the 2024 NFL season as Las Vegas' No. 1 option at running back following the departure of Josh Jacobs this offseason.

White proved he could be an effective playmaker late last season, which is a big reason why the Raiders let Jacobs sign elsewhere this offseason. White averaged 23.3 touches per game during the final four regular season games in 2023, finishing with more than 112 rushing yards in two of his final three contests. He's expected to be heavily featured against the Chargers, a defense that gave up 362.9 yards per game last season. Lock him in your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Los Angeles on Sunday.

McClure's optimal Week 1 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. McLaurin has been effective for the Commanders throughout his career despite the uncertainty at quarterback. The Commanders drafted their quarterback of the future when they selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in April.

Despite a QB carousel, McLaurin has still been effective in terms of Fantasy production. He's finished with at least 75 receptions and recorded more than 1,000 yards in each of his past four seasons in Washington. On Sunday, McLaurin and the Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defense that gave up big plays to opposing passing attacks last season. In fact, the Bucs have up 248,9 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 29th in the NFL, a big reason why McClure is including McLaurin in his Week 1 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

