And then there were eight. The divisional round doesn't have the glitz and glamor of the Super Bowl or Championship Sunday, nor does it have the "finally the playoffs" feel of the wild card round.

But it might just be the best weekend of the NFL's calendar -- a terrific combination of quantity (four total games, including the No. 1 seeds getting their first test) and quality. If you've made it here, you're legit. There are no pretenders left.

NFL divisional round picks: Our experts face off on Bills at Broncos, 49ers vs. Seahawks and more Jordan Dajani

Last year, we saw the Philadelphia Eagles just barely hold off the Los Angeles Rams in this round. We saw the Buffalo Bills rally past the Baltimore Ravens, with a Mark Andrews collapse spurring Buffalo's win. We saw the Washington Commanders continue to crash the party, thumping the top-seeded Detroit Lions.

Saturday and Sunday will be filled with drama. Wins will be greeted with a few hours of jubilation before a return to "What's next?" Losses will be greeted with questions big and small.

Considering it all -- the quality of the teams, the star power, the potential for drama and entertainment value, the legacies and bigger-picture questions on the line -- we've ranked the four contests. Without further ado ...

4. 49ers at Seahawks

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

The bar here is really, really high. This is a fascinating divisional showdown. Can the 49ers keep their magical run going even after losing yet another star? (George Kittle tore his Achilles.) Can Sam Darnold really be the quarterback of a Super Bowl winner? He's never won a playoff game, and the only one he played in, he threw an interception, lost a fumble and took nine sacks in an unmitigated disaster of a performance.

But really, the biggest reason this game lands here is we have proof of concept: Less than two weeks ago, the Seahawks beat the 49ers 13-3 to win the NFC West and earn the NFC's No. 1 seed. It was, obviously, an important game, but not a particularly exciting one. The Seahawks scored on their second drive and had the game in a stranglehold from there, with the defense absolutely dominating. San Francisco's 173 yards were its fewest all season by 50 yards.

The Seahawks can ride this formula, perhaps even all the way to a title. No Seahawks fan would complain. But from a neutral point of view, it's not necessarily the most enticing.

3. Texans at Patriots

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

I'll admit, there's a chance that this one is sloppy. Did you watch either of these teams' wild card games?

The Texans led the Pittsburgh Steelers just 7-6 at halftime before the defense powered a 30-6 blowout. Still, C.J. Stroud had five fumbles (two lost) and an interception. The Texans' offense can be a rough watch. One night earlier, the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 despite Drake Maye throwing an interception, losing a fumble and taking five sacks.

So yes, it could be ugly.

It could also be awesome.

Maye can be a superhero, and he might need to be against Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr. and a monstrous Texans defense. There's a real chance for a back-and-forth affair between the potential MVP and the NFL's most dangerous defense. And while last week was ugly, don't discount Stroud, who made some really impressive downfield throws, nor a Patriots defense that dominated Los Angeles. This is a heavyweight battle, and either Maye takes an impressive next step, or the Texans continue to show their defense can carry them, even against high-level offenses.

2. Rams at Bears

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The Bears could rank highly in any matchup simply given their propensity for drama. Including last week's 31-27 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, the Bears have played 12 one-possession games this season. They have an NFL-record seven wins in games they trailed in the final two games. That's drama. And let's not sleep on the Rams' flair for the dramatic, either. They needed a late game-winning drive to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-31.

Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams have two of the most talented arms in the sport. We'll see some truly "wow" throws from both. Puka Nacua has blossomed into a superstar, and the Bears will have their hands full trying to limit him. Davante Adams has tormented Chicago before, too, going back to his days with the Packers.

Then you add in the spectacle. Soldier Field was absolutely rocking last week, and it will be again. The temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits. It's going to be cold. It's going to be physical. It's going to be a whole lot of fun.

1. Bills at Broncos

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Last week, I wrote that while this might look like Josh Allen's best chance to win a Super Bowl given the relative lack of established star quarterbacks in the playoffs, it also might be his hardest given the surroundings.

Then he delivered: 273 yards and a touchdown on 80% (28 for 35) passing plus two more scores on the ground. He put the offense on his back with the Jacksonville Jaguars shutting down James Cook.

NFL wild card overreactions: Josh Allen is the biggest X factor of playoffs; A.J. Brown done in Philly? Tyler Sullivan

He may have to do it again, this time against the Broncos' excellent defense, one that led the NFL in sacks and boasts last year's Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, in the secondary.

There's plenty for Bo Nix and the top-seeded Broncos to prove, too. Denver went 14-3, but the offense was a rollercoaster, one that usually finished on the upswing: Nix's seven game-winning drives led the NFL this season. Can he be more steady in the postseason? Does he even need to be?

There will be questions about Allen's legacy (some unfair) until he wins a Super Bowl. There will be questions about Nix until he proves it on the playoff stage. This is what the playoffs are all about.