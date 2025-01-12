NFL head coach, GM hirings today: Live updates, latest news as Patriots hire Mike Vrabel

There are currently five head-coach openings and many viable candidates

The NFL regular season wrapped up on Sunday and the playoffs began on Saturday, but that just means plenty of teams are officially kicking off their offseason. And several of the struggling ones are beginning with massive changes up top, specifically at the head coach position. The New England Patriots got the ball rolling with their dismissal of first-year coach Jerod Mayo last Sunday, not long after the Pats finished their 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record. New England wasted little time hiring their next head coach as former Patriots star Mike Vrabel was hired on Sunday.

The Jaguars wasted little time on Monday morning by firing Doug Pederson, but retaining GM Trent Baalke. On Tuesday afternoon, the Raiders let Antonio Pierce go, but waited until Thursday to fire general manager Tom Telesco. 

Other clubs got a head start on rebuilds, with the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus, the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen and the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh earlier this season. Each of those franchises has since been linked to notable candidates, including ex-head coaches like Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.

Which big names could be next to go? Which teams are poised to consider sweeping overhauls of their own? We've got you covered here with all the latest rumors and reports regarding coaching changes:

Patriots hire Mike Vrabel

 
Titans GM search progresses

 
Bears complete interview with Ben Johnson

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson interviewed with the Bears and will interview with the Jaguars later today.

 
Ben Johnson interviews with Bears

The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that they have completed their interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Would be a fascinating development in the NFC North if Johnsons lands the gig. 

 
Ben Johnson to Raiders picking up steam

As Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reports, Ben Johnson becoming the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is picking up steam in league circles over the last 48 hours. Johnson spoke with the Raiders virtually on Friday. 

 
Pete Carroll set to interview with Raiders

Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is slated to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, according to NFL Media. Carroll previously interviewed with the Chicago Bears. 

 
Jets to interview multiple figures for GM position

The New York Jets have themselves a busy Saturday as Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reports they are slated to interview a total of five people for their open general manager position. 

  • Darren Mougey, assistant GM of the Denver Broncos
  • Lance Newmark, assistant GM of the Washington Commanders
  • Trey Brown, senior personnel director of the Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chris Spielman, special assistant to the president and CEO of the Detroit Lions
  • Ryan Grigson, senior vice president of player personnel of the Minnesota Vikings
 
Ron Rivera to interview with Bears

Former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will interview with the Bears this weekend. Rivera has history in Chicago, playing for them in 1985 and being their DC during the Super Bowl XLI run.

 
Jets speak with Steve Spagnuolo

The Jets announced that they have completed their interview with Steve Spagnuolo for their head coaching opening. Spagnuolo is also interviewing with the Raiders and Jaguars for their head coaching openings. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 11, 2025, 12:03 AM
Jan. 10, 2025, 7:03 pm EST
 
Titans speak with Dimitroff 

The Titans conducted a virtual interview with former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff for their open GM position (per ESPN). Atlanta went 113-95 with six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl berth during Dimitroff's 13 years with the team. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 10, 2025, 10:11 PM
Jan. 10, 2025, 5:11 pm EST
 
Titans request interview with Packers exec

Tennessee is looking for a new general manager after firing Ran Carthon. The Titans requested an interview with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2025, 8:55 PM
Jan. 10, 2025, 3:55 pm EST
 
Ben Johnson latest

The Patriots finished their virtual interview with Detroit's offensive coordinator, the team announced. Johnson is interviewing virtually with just about everybody this week. Mike Vrabel is still considered the favorite in New England.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2025, 8:53 PM
Jan. 10, 2025, 3:53 pm EST
 
Dolphins make changes to staff

CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that Miami has cut ties with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach Wes Welker. Welker came to Miami from San Francisco with head coach Mike McDaniel.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2025, 8:51 PM
Jan. 10, 2025, 3:51 pm EST
 
Cowboys, McCarthy to open up extension talks

NFL Media reports that Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy are going to begin engaging in contract talks that would keep McCarthy as the head coach in Dallas. Both sides remain open to moving forward together. There is a soft deadline for the Cowboys as McCarthy's current contract is set to expire on Tuesday. If no deal is struck before then, he'd be able to negotiate with other teams about their vacancies. You can read more about the latest with McCarthy and the Cowboys here. 

 
First round of Titans GM interviews set

According to MMQB, the Titans have scheduled their first round of GM interviews throughout this week: 

  • Friday: Reggie McKenzie (Dolphins senior personnel executive), Thomas Dimitroff (former Falcons GM), John Spytek (Buccaneers assistant GM).
  • Saturday: Ed Dodds (Colts assistant GM), Matt Berry (Seahawks senior director of player personnel), Terrance Gray (Bills director of player personnel), Cat Hickman (Browns assistant GM)
  • Sunday: Mike Borgonzi (Chiefs assistant GM), Ian Cunningham (Bears assistant GM).
 
Raiders add more help in coach, GM searches

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports, the Raiders have contracted Jed Hughes and Korn Ferry to help in their head coach and GM searches. This is on top of minority owner Tom Brady slated to have a significant voice in the hiring process. 

 
Aaron Glenn declines interview with one team

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn isn't interested in the Patriots head coaching job. Glenn declined the interview request from New England, per reports. 

 
Aaron Glenn's interview schedule:

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be busy this week, with Detroit on the bye to begin the playoffs. 

 
Patriots conclude interview with Mike Vrabel

New England finished their interview with former Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, who is considered a favorite to get the gig, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.   

 
Saints complete interview with Mike Kafka

The Saints completed a virtual interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their vacant HC position. 

 
Jets complete GM interview with Ray Farmer

The Jets completed their interview with Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer for the open GM job.

 
Raiders fire GM Tom Telesco

Two days after moving on from head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders make another big move, firing general manager Tom Telesco after one year in the job. The Raiders once again clean house and will have two major roles to fill this offseason.

 
Aaron Glenn receives request from all open spots

Lions defensive coordinator is a popular option for head coaching roles this season. With the Patriots requesting an interview, he now has a request from all six teams with openings. 

 
Jets continue search for GM and HC

The Jets are interviewing Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

 
Raiders interested in Robert Saleh

The Raiders are interested in former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

 
Kliff Kingsbury gets interest from two teams

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury received interview requests from the Bears and Saints. Kingsbury did note that he is happy where he is and when asked if he wanted to be a head coach again, he said, "At some point. We'll see how everything plays out, but I'm very happy here."

Kingsbury was the head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, before becoming the senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023.

 
Weaver meets with Bears 

Dolphins' DC Anthony Weaver has formally interviewed for the Bears' HC position. He has already interviewed for the Saints' vacant position. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 9, 2025, 5:26 PM
Jan. 09, 2025, 12:26 pm EST
 
Titans continue GM search

The Titans have requested to speak with Matt Berry, a longtime Seahawks employee who has been instrumental to the team's success over the past 15-plus years. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 9, 2025, 4:55 PM
Jan. 09, 2025, 11:55 am EST
 
Jags request permission to speak with Spagnulo 

Jacksonville becomes the third team to request to speak to the Chiefs' DC, joining the Jets and Raiders. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 9, 2025, 4:53 PM
Jan. 09, 2025, 11:53 am EST
 
Ben Johnson's interview list

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson plans to interview with the:

  • Bears
  • Patriots
  • Jaguars
  • Raiders

All interviews will be virtual.

