There isn't an undefeated team remaining as we enter Week 7 of the 2023 NFL schedule after the Eagles and 49ers fell to backup quarterbacks for their first loss last Sunday. Now, both teams will try to bounce back against playoff teams from a season ago with the Eagles hosting the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and the 49ers visiting the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The latest Week 7 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus lists Philadelphia as a 2.5-point favorite, while San Francisco is favored by 6.5 over 2-4 Minnesota, who will be without Justin Jefferson (hamstring). The latter is one of the largest NFL spreads of the week.

In another matchup between playoff teams from a year ago, the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites in the Week 7 NFL betting lines over the Chargers in a big AFC West matchup. All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-3) cover at home against the Lions. This is a tough scheduling spot for the Lions, who won at Tampa last week and must return to the East Coast. Detroit is 10-2 over its last 12 games, but one of those losses came in a similar situation on the second half of back-to-back road games. In Week 16 of last season, the Lions were stomped 37-22 at Carolina a week after winning at the Jets.

This Baltimore team is more formidable than that Panthers team since the Ravens will take away what Detroit does best. Baltimore has the best pass defense in the league, ranking first in passing touchdowns allowed, yards per attempt allowed, and having the most sacks. With Detroit running back David Montgomery out and Jahmyr Gibbs returning from injury, Detroit may not have enough offensive firepower to counter. The model has taken all of these factors into account and has Baltimore (-3) covering over 50% of the time. It also has the Over (42) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 7 NFL predictions: The Rams (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Steelers. Los Angeles is 3-3 on the season, but all three losses came to teams that participated in a conference championship game last season. In the other three games they've played, the Rams have outscored their opponents by a combined 40 points.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh ranks 25th against the pass and could have a tough time slowing down the Rams' sixth-ranked passing offense. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has receiver Cooper Kupp back in the lineup and the emergence of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell gives McVay a dynamic trio of wideouts. That's a big reason why the model has the Rams covering over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 22

Lions at Ravens (-3, 43)

Raiders at Bears (+2.5, 37.5)

Browns at Colts (+3.5, 41)

Bills at Patriots (+8, 40)

Commanders at Giants (+3, 37.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5, 37)

Steelers at Rams (-3, 44)

Cardinals at Seahawks (-7.5, 44.5)

Packers at Broncos (+1, 45)

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5, 48)

Dolphins at Eagles (-2.5, 51.5)

Monday, Oct. 23

49ers at Vikings (+6.5, 44)