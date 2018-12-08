NFL odds, picks for Week 14: Proven computer model backing Saints and Patriots

Points continue to pile up around the league at an alarming rate and contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Accordingly, the Week 14 NFL odds feature sky-high Over-Unders and several large spreads. One of the largest NFL spreads of the season comes on Sunday with the Chargers (-14) hosting the Bengals and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. Meanwhile, the NFC South matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers has the highest total of the week at 54.5, down 3.5 from the opener. Three additional NFL games this week have lines of more than a touchdown, while five other totals are over 50. With NFL odds and lines of all sizes this week, be sure to check out the top Week 14 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 14 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 14 NFL picks the model recommends: the Patriots (-7.5) cover on the road against the Dolphins.

Miami stayed alive in the AFC wild-card picture with a 21-17 victory over Buffalo that put it back at .500 (6-6) on the year. An upset over the Patriots would be huge for the Dolphins' postseason chances, but the model is calling for a comfortable double-digit win for New England.

According to the model, Tom Brady throws for over 325 yards and two touchdowns, while Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski team up for 150 yards receiving. The Patriots cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (48) hits more than 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 NFL predictions from the model: the Saints cover as 9.5-point favorites on the road against the Bucs.

New Orleans saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end against Dallas in a disappointing 13-10 defeat last week. Drew Brees and the offense looked stagnant all night, accumulating just 176 total yards. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay enters Sunday's showdown riding a two-game winning streak after knocking off NFC South foe Carolina at home in Week 13.

Despite New Orleans' struggles in Dallas, the model is projecting for a bounce-back performance from Brees, saying he'll throw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combine for 123 rushing yards. Back the Saints with confidence since they are winning straight-up in 71 percent of simulations and covering over 50 percent of the time.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 51)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5, 50)

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (+1, 47.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 51)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9.5, 54.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-4, 38)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 48)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 41)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 48.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 44.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders (+10, 51.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (+3, 51)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 45.5)