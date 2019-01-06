NFL odds, picks for Wild Card Sunday: Proven computer model backing Over in Eagles vs. Bears

The Wild Card round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs will conclude on Sunday with one game from each conference. Once the final play has ended, we'll know the complete NFL Playoff bracket for next week's divisional round. The Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET to kick off the action. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 42 in the latest NFL odds. Afterward, the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Bears are 6.5-point favorites in that game with the total also at 41.5. NFL odds and spreads will continue to shift as game time approaches, so be sure to check out the latest NFL picks and playoff predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own selections.

Now it has examined the latest Wild Card Sunday NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Wild Card Sunday NFL picks the model recommends: go Over (42) in the Sunday AFC showdown between the Ravens and Chargers.

This is the last of three rematches from the regular season to begin the 2019 NFL Playoffs, with the Ravens winning 22-10 on the road back in Week 16. But SportsLine's model is calling for 42 total points this time around, so the value is on the Over for this matchup.

The Chargers have averaged almost 27 points per game on offense, and Baltimore's offense has been revived with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson under center. The Ravens have put up at least 20 points in every game Jackson has started, so this game has a great chance to make it into the 40s. Confidently lock in that NFL Over-Under pick for a chance to get off to a nice start on Wild Card Sunday.

Another one of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: the Over (41.5) hits when the Bears take on the Eagles.

The Bears have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL and the Eagles' defense is coming off a shutout of the Redskins in Week 17. But don't forget that Philadelphia has just the 30th-ranked pass defense, which will give Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears plenty of opportunities to move the ball and create scoring chances.

On Sunday, SportsLine's Projection Model says the Bears get over 250 yards of total offense and two total touchdowns from Trubisky, while running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combine for over 130 yards from scrimmage and a score. Meanwhile, Nick Foles accounts for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown of his own as 43 total points are scored, clearing the Over with room to spare. It also says you can bank on one side of the spread almost 60 percent of the time.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 42)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 41.5)